Nigerian Public Backs Methane Reduction Amid Rising Climate Concerns

Survey reveals 89 percent of Nigerian adults support methane emission cuts, driven by flooding and water quality issues. Oil and gas firms face pressure to act.

A comprehensive international survey indicates that eighty-nine percent of Nigeria n adults now favor measures to reduce methane emissions. This figure represents a significant seventeen percentage point increase from the seventy-two percent recorded in two thousand twenty-four. The data highlights a rapid shift in public opinion regarding environmental accountability and pollution control within the nation.

Rising Environmental Anxiety Drives Demand

Public concern over immediate ecological threats has surged, with sixty-seven percent of respondents expressing deep worry about poor water quality. Flooding and access to safe drinking water each garnered serious concern from sixty percent of the population surveyed. Additionally, fifty-five percent of individuals reported high anxiety regarding deteriorating air quality in their communities.

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These findings emerge as various regions across Nigeria continue to battle severe flooding and environmental degradation. The escalating crisis is placing immense strain on local water resources and public health infrastructure. Citizens are increasingly demanding that major polluters take concrete steps to mitigate these visible dangers.

Industry Responsibility and Capability Gap

Ninety-seven percent of participants identified oil and gas companies among the top three contributors to climate change. Despite this heavy burden of responsibility, seventy-eight percent of Nigerians believe these corporations possess the capability to implement meaningful solutions. This dual perception positions the energy sector as both the primary source of the problem and a critical part of the answer.

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The Global Methane Hub commissioned this study alongside the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication to gauge public awareness. The research covered Nigeria and seventeen other countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. It aimed to track attitudes toward specific reduction strategies for methane pollution globally.

Economic and Health Implications of Action

Marcelo Mena, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Methane Hub, noted that flooding and water challenges are intensifying pressure on Nigerian communities. He emphasized that reducing methane leaks, venting, and flaring lowers pollution while improving safety for nearby residents. Such actions also enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian oil and gas exports in markets like Europe.

Methane traps significantly more heat than carbon dioxide over a twenty-year period, contributing to approximately thirty percent of warming since pre-industrial times. Tengi George-Ikoli of the Natural Resource Governance Institute affirmed that concerns in the Niger Delta are justified. She stated that emissions directly harm health, environments, and livelihoods in affected areas.