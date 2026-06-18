Nigerian Prophet Arrested for Alleged N70 Million Fraud Involving 'Holy Ghost Thunder' Products

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a self-styled prophet in Enugu for allegedly defrauding church members of N70.3 million through deceptive schemes, including selling 'holy ghost thunder' items and fake lottery investments.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has arrested a self-acclaimed prophet, identified as Sunday Koboko (real name Ajuluchukwucheya), for allegedly defrauding his church members of over N70 million.

The suspect, who operates a ministry in Enugu, is accused of using deceptive spiritual narratives to lure followers into purchasing various "prosperity products" and making investments with promises of miraculous returns. According to a statement by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the investigation was triggered by a petition from Okey Uwakwe, one of the victims. Uwakwe alleged that the prophet presented himself as a man of God capable of miraculous interventions, including bringing back a long-separated relative and solving infertility issues.

He claimed to have paid N6.2 million for spiritual works and an additional N3.2 million to secure a miraculous conception for his sister-in-law. Further allegations reveal a pattern of elaborate schemes. The prophet reportedly announced to his congregation that he had won N33 billion in a lottery, but needed financial assistance from members to overcome spiritual blockages hindering access to the funds.

He then solicited contributions and sold items termed "holy ghost thunder" at N38,000 each, with one victim claiming to have purchased 1,000 units. Additionally, members were enticed to invest in a purported rice processing machine valued at N1 billion, with contributions ranging into hundreds of thousands of naira. The total sum from victims is alleged to reach N13,331,600, though the EFCC's consolidated figure stands at N70,391,600 after more complainants surfaced.

The EFCC statement notes that after the initial arrest, numerous other victims came forward, flooding the Enugu office with similar claims. Investigations confirmed that the modus operandi centered on selling prosperity products such as "miracle stickers," "spiritual dragons," and "holy ghost thunder," all promising divine intervention but yielding no results. One victim quoted in the statement expressed disillusionment, stating that despite payments, his problems persisted. The case underscores concerns about religious exploitation and financial fraud masquerading as spiritual guidance.

The EFCC has pledged to pursue the matter diligently, emphasizing that such preachers abuse the trust of congregants for personal gain. The incident also highlights broader societal challenges in regulating religious figures who operate without accountability. As the probe continues, authorities aim to recover the funds and ensure justice for the numerous victims who were swayed by promises of prosperity and miracles





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