Nigerian presidential hopeful demands release of jailed reporter Daniel Ojukwu

African Action Congress leader Omoyele Sowore has called for the immediate release of FIJ reporter Daniel Ojukwu, who faces a 12‑count cybercrime indictment and a 21‑day remand by the Federal High Court.

The African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has demanded the immediate release of Foundation for Investigative Journalism reporter Daniel Ojukwu, who is currently remanded in the Federal High Court in Abuja until December 1, 2026. Sowore posted the appeal on X on Tuesday, criticising the court's decision to hold the journalist for 21 days while waiting for a bail hearing and labeling the practice as "unacceptable and wicked."

Legal Proceedings and Charge Details

Ojukwu has pleaded not guilty to a 12‑count charge of alleged cybercrime, including cyberstalking, filed on December 19, 2024 under reference FHC/ABJ/CR/486/2024. The complaint lists former Inspector‑General of Police Kayode Egbetokun as the complainant, while Ojukwu and FIJ founder Fisayo Soyombo are named as defendants. According to the charge sheet, the prosecution claims that the journalists conspired to commit cyberstalking and published reports on the FIJ website that allegedly threatened presidential aide Adejoke Orelope‑Adefulire with death, violence or bodily harm.

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One of the alleged counts centres on a FIJ report published on November 7, 2023 that claimed a "Special Assistant, Adefulire" paid N17.1 million to build classrooms in Lagos under questionable circumstances. During the court hearing, the prosecution requested a bench warrant for the arrest of Soyombo, who remains at large.

Judicial Response and Sowore's Critique

After Ojukwu entered his plea, the prosecution asked that he be remanded in custody. His lawyers highlighted a pending bail application and urged the court to allow him to remain on administrative bail, arguing that he had not violated any conditions. The judge declined, noting that the charge had been served long before the bail application was filed on Monday. Sowore described the outcome as a "punishment before conviction," asserting that it undermines the constitutional presumption of innocence and the right to liberty.

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Sowore questioned the rationale behind prolonged detention prior to bail hearings, asking, "What happened to the presumption of innocence? What happened to the constitutional right to liberty? Since when did bail become a punishment in itself?" He appealed directly to Justice Abdulmalik, calling for the release of Ojukwu and greater scrutiny of the National Cybercrime Centre headed by Assistant Inspector‑General of Police Akayinne Ezima.

Broader Implications for Press Freedom

The case raises concerns about the treatment of journalists in Nigeria's federal courts. Sowore warned that the practice of detaining individuals for extended periods while cases are processed is becoming "disturbingly common" and that judicial discretion must not serve as a licence for oppression.

Ojukwu's situation also highlights the fragile balance between national security, cybercrime enforcement and freedom of the press. If the court upholds the remand, it could set a precedent that jeopardises the ability of independent journalists to report on sensitive political matters without fear of arbitrary detention.