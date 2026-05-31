Nigerian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Bola Tinubu's Policies

Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has faulted the policies of President Bola Tinubu, saying the lives of Nigerians are not better off since the former Lagos State governor assumed power in 2023.

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo , has faulted the policies of President Bola Tinubu , saying the lives of Nigeria ns are not better off since the former Lagos State governor assumed power in 2023.

He blamed the current administration for not addressing the challenges facing Nigerians, including insecurity. Adebayo stated that no one's life is better off except those who are in government, and that the current economic indicators do not show any improvement in the lives of Nigerians.

In contrast, Morka, the APC spokesman, said that Tinubu's policies have led to improvement in several sectors. He cited the floating of the naira and the increase in foreign reserves from $3 billion to nearly $50 billion as evidence of the government's success. Morka also stated that the world is taking Nigeria more seriously today, which is why there is a lot of new investment coming in.

However, Adebayo countered that the APC cannot blame anyone for the country's woes as the party has been in power since 2015. He stated that the grim pictures and bleak statistics that Morka referred to were written after eight years of APC in government. Adebayo also questioned the comparison between 2023 and 2025, saying that a lot of what existed in 2023 was unreal and that the distortions in the economy were overwhelming.

He stated that the current administration is tackling the root causes of the distortions, but that the outcomes and results are not yet realistic, defensible, or promising. Adebayo concluded by saying that the lives of Nigerians are not better off since the current administration took power, and that the party's policies have not addressed the challenges facing the country





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