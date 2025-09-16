Nigerian Presidency Rejects Atiku's Warning on Hunger-Fueled Unrest

The Nigerian Presidency has refuted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's claims that worsening hunger and poverty in the country could lead to widespread unrest, citing positive economic indicators and ongoing reforms.

The Presidency has responded to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar 's warning that worsening hunger in Nigeria could lead to unrest. Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, issued a statement on Monday dismissing Atiku's claims as 'grossly misleading' and 'out of touch' with the positive developments occurring in the country.

Onanuga criticized Atiku's comparison of Nigeria's current situation to historical revolutions, including the French Revolution of 1789 and the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia. According to Onanuga, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a decline in headline inflation for the fifth consecutive month in August. Additionally, the NBS reported a trade surplus over the weekend, with non-oil exports contributing nearly 48 percent to Nigeria's trade balance. The country's foreign exchange reserves are nearing $42 billion, up from $32 billion when President Tinubu took office. The Presidency also highlighted that states can now promptly pay salaries and gratuities while still having surplus funds for capital and social projects. Onanuga stated that these achievements are unprecedented and that Nigeria is moving in the right direction. He further argued that Atiku and his party remain 'stuck in the past,' fixated on doomsday scenarios and revolutionary rhetoric. The statement attributes many of the economic challenges Nigeria faces to mismanagement during the PDP administration when Atiku served as Vice President. Onanuga asserted that President Tinubu and his team are working diligently to correct these issues through bold reforms and that measurable progress has been made in the past two years and five months.Atiku, in a statement released through his media office, warned that hunger and poverty persist despite the government's claims of reform. He argued that worsening economic conditions are pushing citizens towards criminality, insecurity, and social unrest. Atiku recalled global uprisings such as the French Revolution, the 1917 Russian Revolution, and the Arab Spring, attributing them to widespread deprivation and frustration. He noted that the ENDSARS protests in Nigeria were similarly fueled by hunger and government insensitivity.Atiku maintained that two years into the Tinubu administration, there are no evident signs that the government is capable of addressing hunger and poverty. He insisted that reforms must prioritize citizens' welfare. He stated that regardless of the reforms the Tinubu government may claim to be undertaking, food insecurity remains a daily occurrence nationwide, and the poor continue to suffer under ill-advised policies.President Tinubu has implemented major economic reforms since assuming office in 2023, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira. While these policies have drawn criticism for exacerbating living conditions, the Presidency maintains they are essential for long-term stability and economic growth





