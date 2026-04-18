Nigerian Political Strategist Warns of Bandit Infiltration into National Assembly Amidst Escalating Insecurity

A leading political strategist, Baba Yusuf, has expressed grave concern over Nigeria's worsening insecurity, cautioning that bandits could soon penetrate vital national institutions, including the National Assembly. He highlighted the alarming trend of communities seeking protection from criminal groups due to government failure, leading to a dangerous erosion of state authority.

Renowned political strategist Baba Yusuf has sounded a stark alarm regarding the deteriorating security landscape in Nigeria, issuing a dire prediction that the nation's escalating banditry crisis could soon extend its reach into the highest echelons of political power. Yusuf articulated his profound unease during a recent interview on Arise News, where he asserted that the pervasive influence of criminal elements is rapidly expanding beyond its traditional rural strongholds and now poses a tangible threat to the very fabric of Nigeria's political structure.

The strategist's commentary paints a disturbing picture of a nation where faith in governmental protection has waned so significantly that citizens are increasingly turning to outlawed groups for safety and the resolution of disputes. Yusuf elaborated on this critical development, explaining that many communities grappling with persistent bandit attacks have reached a point where they no longer perceive the government as a reliable source of security. Instead, a disturbing paradigm shift is occurring, with residents actively seeking refuge and arbitration from these very criminal organizations. He provided a particularly unsettling example, revealing that in certain affected regions, locals are reportedly compelled to pay informal taxes to bandit groups in exchange for what amounts to a semblance of protection. This practice, he warned, signifies a deeply concerning normalization of banditry and a disturbing loss of confidence in state authority.

The implication, as Yusuf underscored, is that as citizens begin to view these criminal enterprises as providers of security, the fundamental legitimacy and effectiveness of the government are severely undermined. He starkly stated, 'Very soon bandits will be in the Senate and the House of Reps, because Nigerians are paying them tax in the north. People are beginning to have confidence in them,' a statement that encapsulates the gravity of the situation and the potential for complete institutional collapse.

The strategist further emphasized that the geographical spread of banditry is no longer confined to a few isolated pockets of the country. He indicated that their nefarious activities are demonstrably encroaching upon states like Niger and Kwara, while simultaneously, the frequency and lethality of attacks in Benue and Plateau have escalated dramatically. This widespread and emboldened operational capacity of these groups is a testament to a systemic failure in the nation's security apparatus. Yusuf highlighted the audacious nature of their operations, noting that they now frequently attack military personnel, have been observed wearing security uniforms, and even engage in negotiations with authorities without apparently facing significant repercussions. Such brazenness, he argued, is indicative of a broken and ineffective security response from the government.

Critically, Yusuf did not shy away from critiquing the current administration's approach to managing this crisis. He characterized the government's response as being characterized by a concerning slowness and a penchant for making pronouncements and political statements rather than implementing concrete, impactful actions. He passionately called for immediate, sincere, and decisive measures to confront this escalating threat before it spirals further out of control and inflicts irreparable damage on the nation. In his assessment, the current trajectory represents an existential danger to Nigeria, one that, if left unaddressed, possesses the capacity to fundamentally erode governance and further destabilize the country, potentially leading to widespread anarchy and a complete breakdown of law and order





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Nigeria Insecurity Baba Yusuf National Assembly Banditry Government Response

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