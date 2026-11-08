Nigerian Petroleum Sector Growth Slows to 2.6% in H1 2026 Despite Stable Output

Nigerian Economic Summit Group report reveals petroleum growth slowed to 2.6% in H1 2026 due to power constraints and investment gaps, despite steady crude production.

Real growth in Nigeria's crude petroleum and natural gas sector decelerated sharply to 2.6 per cent during the first half of 2026. This significant slowdown occurred even as crude oil output remained relatively stable, highlighting a growing disconnect between physical production volumes and the sector's broader economic contribution. The data indicates that stable extraction numbers are no longer sufficient to drive the rapid sectoral expansion seen in previous years.

Production Stability Contrasts With Economic Slowdown

Crude oil production averaged 1.63 million barrels per day in the first half of 2026. This figure represents a slight decline from the 1.68 million barrels per day recorded during the same period in 2025. However, current output levels remain higher than the 1.53 million barrels per day achieved throughout all of 2024. The stability in these physical metrics makes the drop in sectoral growth rates particularly notable for industry analysts and investors.

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The Nigerian Economic Summit Group released an energy sector report titled "From Crude Extraction to Value-Added Petroleum" on Friday. The report detailed that the moderation in economic growth was not solely a result of declining crude production. Instead, the slowdown is heavily associated with a changing composition of Nigeria's petroleum exports and persistent structural challenges within the industry.

Dangote Refinery Drives Export Structure Shift

A major factor influencing the changing export landscape is the full operation of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. As this facility transitions to full operations, Nigeria's petroleum export structure is gradually shifting away from raw crude oil towards non-crude petroleum products. This transition marks a significant departure from the country's longstanding dependence on exporting unrefined crude while importing refined fuel.

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Crude oil's share of Nigeria's total exports has declined steadily over recent years. The proportion fell from 71.4 per cent in 2024 to 55.7 per cent in 2025. In the first half of 2026, this share decreased further to 52.9 per cent. Conversely, the share of non-crude oil exports has increased from 16.9 per cent in 2024 to 29.8 per cent in 2025, rising to 32 per cent in the first half of 2026.

While the Dangote refinery is a key driver of this shift, the report cautioned that available figures do not definitively establish how much of the change represents additional domestic value addition versus simple changes in export composition. The transition requires increased investments in refining, gas processing, and supporting infrastructure to ensure Nigeria retains more economic value from its petroleum resources.

Business Profitability Lags Behind Investment Decline

Energy-sector businesses continue to report expansionary operating conditions despite the broader sector slowdown. The Overall Business Conditions Index for the energy sector stood at 108.6 in the first half of 2026, remaining above the benchmark of 100 that separates expansion from contraction. This index increased from 93.5 in 2024 to 113.2 in 2025, indicating strong current operating environments.

Specific financial indicators reflect robust health within the sector. The Operating Profit Index reached 119.3, demonstrating strong earning capacity for companies. Cash flow remained strongly expansionary at 130.5, indicating healthy liquidity positions. Access to Credit also stood firm at 120.9, showing that firms have not faced significant difficulties in securing financing for their operations.

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However, investment remains a significant weakness in this capital-intensive sector. The Investment Index declined from 95.7 in the first half of 2025 to 92.7 in the first half of 2026. This figure remained below the neutral benchmark of 100, highlighting a failure to translate favorable financial conditions into fresh investments. This stagnation is described as striking for a sector that typically relies heavily on continuous capital expenditure.

Power Constraints Hamper Sector Expansion

Inadequate electricity supply has emerged as the leading constraint for businesses operating in the industry. This power deficit is particularly ironic and problematic given that these are energy-sector companies. The lack of reliable power hampers operational efficiency and increases costs, directly impacting the sector's ability to expand and invest.

Economic uncertainty follows closely as the second major constraint identified by the report. Businesses report strong profitability and healthy cash flows, yet they are failing to deploy these resources into new projects. The combination of infrastructure deficits and macroeconomic unpredictability is creating a barrier to growth that stable crude production cannot overcome.

The findings underscore the complexity of Nigeria's petroleum landscape. While the move towards value-added exports via facilities like the Dangote Refinery presents a positive long-term structural shift, immediate economic growth is being capped by operational and infrastructural realities. The industry must address power supply and investment hesitancy to fully realize the potential of its stable production volumes.