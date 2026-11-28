How to apply for a Nigerian international passport: NIS portal steps, NIN check, official fees for 32 and 64-page booklets, documents, biometric capture and timelines.

To apply for a Nigerian international passport, you fill in the application on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) portal at passport.immigration.gov.ng, verify your National Identification Number (NIN), upload your photo and documents, pay online and book an appointment for biometric capture at a passport office. As of November 2026 the 32-page, 5-year booklet costs ₦100,000 and the 64-page, 10-year booklet costs ₦200,000.

This guide covers the passport types and official fees, the documents NIS asks for, each step on the portal, what happens at the passport office, how long processing should take, and the rules for children, renewals, lost passports and changes of name.

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Key facts

Issuing agency Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Where to apply (in Nigeria) passport.immigration.gov.ng Where to apply (abroad) passportintl.immigration.gov.ng 32-page, 5-year passport ₦100,000 in Nigeria; $150 abroad (as of November 2026) 64-page, 10-year passport ₦200,000 in Nigeria; $230 abroad (as of November 2026) First step on the portal NIN verification In-person step Photograph and biometric data capture at the passport office you chose Service target Fresh application: 42 days after successful enrolment; re-issue: 21 days

What types of Nigerian passport can I apply for, and what do they cost?

The standard Nigerian passport that most travellers need comes in two priced options:

32-page passport with 5-year validity: ₦100,000 for applications made in Nigeria.

₦100,000 for applications made in Nigeria. 64-page passport with 10-year validity: ₦200,000 for applications made in Nigeria.

NIS announced these fees on 28 August 2025 and they took effect on 1 September 2025. The same figures appear in the Service's 2026 Service Level Agreement, which also notes that all prices are exclusive of bank charges. For Nigerians applying from abroad, NIS said the fees remained at $150 for the 32-page booklet and $230 for the 64-page booklet.

Fees can be reviewed again, so confirm the current amount on the NIS portal before you pay. The amount shown on the official portal at the point of payment is the one that counts.

What documents do I need for a fresh passport?

NIS lists the following for a fresh adult application. Because the portal checks your identity against the national identity database, your NIN is essential.

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Your NIN (NIN slip).

(NIN slip). A birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission, or a declaration of age.

issued by the National Population Commission, or a declaration of age. A Local Government or state-of-origin identification letter (certificate of indigeneship).

(certificate of indigeneship). A passport photograph that meets international (ICAO) standards.

A guarantor's form signed before a Commissioner for Oaths, with a copy of the guarantor's passport data page and photograph. The NIS passport page lists this form, although the online step-by-step guide does not mention it, so check what your chosen passport office expects.

signed before a Commissioner for Oaths, with a copy of the guarantor's passport data page and photograph. The NIS passport page lists this form, although the online step-by-step guide does not mention it, so check what your chosen passport office expects. A marriage certificate , where applicable.

, where applicable. Your acknowledgement slip and evidence of payment.

Before you start, make sure the name and date of birth on your NIN record are correct. The portal pulls your details from the NIMC record during the application, and the renewal process compares your data against your NIN data as well. If something is wrong, it is better to correct it with NIMC first.

How do I apply for a Nigerian passport online, step by step?

NIS describes the fresh-passport process on its portal as follows:

Open the portal. Go to passport.immigration.gov.ng and click "Apply for Fresh Passport". This portal is for applicants applying from within Nigeria. Verify your NIN. Enter your NIN and your date of birth for the second-level check. Choose a processing centre and booklet. Pick the passport office you will attend and select the 32-page or 64-page booklet. The portal has a "Check Centre Availability" option. Upload your photograph. It must be ICAO-compliant. The portal offers a "Test Photo Upload" tool so you can check a picture before you apply. Review your details. These come from your NIMC record. Add your address and next of kin. Upload your supporting documents. Submit, pay and book. Make the payment online and book an appointment for biometric enrolment.

The portal also lets you resume or edit an unfinished application, check your application status and reprint your receipt. A separate official page, track.immigration.gov.ng, is provided for tracking.

What happens at the passport office?

On the date of your appointment, go in person to the passport office you selected. NIS asks applicants to submit their payment and appointment slips and to appear for photograph and biometric data capturing. It is sensible to carry the originals of the documents you uploaded.

NIS describes passport payment as strictly online. The Service says it automated the process partly to address touting and middlemen, and its Service Level Agreement directs customers to pay all mandatory fees through its official website. In practice, that means you should not hand cash to anyone who offers to speed things up.

Think carefully before you book: under the NIS refund policy, there is no refund once an appointment has been booked.

How long does a Nigerian passport take?

In its 2026 Service Level Agreement, NIS sets these targets, counted from the day of successful enrolment (your biometric capture), not from the day you pay:

Fresh application or change of data: 42 days.

42 days. Re-issue (renewal): 21 days.

These are service targets, not guarantees, so apply well ahead of any planned trip. If you have a complaint, the NIS contact centre is open Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on 09121900655, 09121556359 and 09121477092. The Service's stated target for handling complaints is 72 hours.

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How do I renew, replace a lost passport or change my name?

All three are handled through the "Renewal/Re-issue" and "Correction of Data" options on the same portal.

Renewal. NIS asks for a birth certificate or age declaration, a state-of-origin certificate and the data page of your current passport, and you appear with the old booklet.

Lost passport. Apply through Renewal/Re-issue with your birth certificate, Local Government certificate of indigeneship, a police extract for the loss, a sworn affidavit for loss of passport from the High Court, and a marriage certificate if your names differ. NIS warns that using a passport that has been declared lost is an offence that can attract up to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of ₦2,000,000 or both.

Change of name after marriage. NIS lists an application letter, the marriage certificate, a court affidavit, a newspaper publication of the change and the passport data page. Correcting an error needs the same documents without the marriage certificate. The 2026 Service Level Agreement gives an administrative charge of ₦30,000 for correction of data.

Children under 18. NIS asks for a form and photograph endorsed by the consenting parent, evidence of the Nigerian citizenship of the parent or parents, the child's National Population Commission birth certificate and a letter of consent from either parent. For an adopted child, a court order and an approval letter from the State Ministry are required.

Frequently asked questions

How much is a Nigerian international passport?

As of November 2026, NIS charges ₦100,000 for the 32-page, 5-year passport and ₦200,000 for the 64-page, 10-year passport for applications made in Nigeria, exclusive of bank charges.

Can I apply for a Nigerian passport without a NIN?

No. NIN verification is the first step of the online application, and the details on your passport application are taken from your NIMC record.

Do I still have to go to the passport office if I apply online?

Yes. Applicants in Nigeria must attend the passport office they selected for photograph and biometric data capture. NIS lists its contactless renewal service as available to Nigerians in the diaspora only.

Can I get a refund if I change my mind?

The NIS refund policy says no refund is given once an appointment has been booked, and refund requests must be made within 21 days.

How do I apply from outside Nigeria?

Use the separate NIS portal for applicants abroad, passportintl.immigration.gov.ng. NIS stated fees of $150 for the 32-page passport and $230 for the 64-page passport for diaspora applicants.

How do I check whether my passport is ready?

Use the "Application Status" option on the passport portal or the NIS tracking page at track.immigration.gov.ng.

Sources: Nigeria Immigration Service: Passports, How to apply for a standard passport, passport fee review announcement, Service Level Agreement 2026 and replacement of lost passport; last reviewed November 2026. Fees, document lists and timelines can change; the NIS portal is the authority.