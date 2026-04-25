Nigerian Opposition Vows to Challenge Tinubu's Potential 2027 Candidacy

Leaders from various Nigerian opposition parties have united to resist attempts to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the sole presidential candidate in the 2027 elections. They also called for the removal of the INEC chairman and pledged to field a unified candidate.

A significant coalition of leaders from Nigeria 's opposition political parties has publicly declared their firm opposition to any efforts to position President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the unchallenged presidential candidate in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

This resolute stance was formalized through a jointly issued communique following a high-profile meeting known as the 'National Summit of Opposition Political Party Leaders,' hosted by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan on Saturday. The summit drew a remarkable gathering of prominent political figures, signaling a unified front against what they perceive as a potential move towards a one-party state.

The attendees included a diverse range of experienced politicians and influential voices, demonstrating the breadth of opposition to the current administration's potential strategies. Among those present were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a veteran of numerous presidential campaigns; former Senate President David Mark, known for his long-standing influence in the Nigerian political landscape; Professor Jerry Gana, a respected academic and former Minister of Information; and Aisha Yesufu, a prominent activist and voice for social change.

The gathering also included Professor Pat Utomi, a renowned economist and political commentator, and Solomon Dalung, a former Minister of Sports. Further bolstering the coalition were former governors from various states, including Rauf Aregbesola (Osun State), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State), Rabiu Kwankwanso (Kano State), Abdulfatai Ahmed (Kwara State), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State), and Babangida Aliyu (Niger State). This impressive assembly underscores the seriousness with which the opposition views the potential for manipulation of the electoral process.

The communique explicitly condemns any attempts by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to establish a single-party dominance in Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of preserving a multi-party democracy. The opposition leaders pledged to actively resist such maneuvers and to vigorously contest the 2027 presidential and other elections, regardless of the APC's efforts to impose President Tinubu as the sole candidate.

A key demand articulated in the communique centers around the integrity of the electoral process, specifically calling for the removal of Professor Joash Amupitan, the current Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from overseeing the 2027 elections. The opposition expressed concerns about his impartiality and ability to conduct a free and fair election.

The leaders also committed to a strategic effort to coalesce around a single presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, a candidate who would be jointly agreed upon and supported by all participating opposition parties. This unified approach is intended to maximize their chances of success and provide a viable alternative for the Nigerian electorate, aiming to 'rescue our nation and her long-suffering masses' from what they perceive as misgovernance and a threat to democratic principles.

The summit represents a significant development in Nigerian politics, signaling a determined effort by the opposition to challenge the status quo and offer a credible alternative to the ruling party. The coming months will be crucial in observing how this coalition solidifies and translates its commitments into concrete political action





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Nigeria Politics 2027 Elections Bola Ahmed Tinubu Opposition Parties INEC Democracy Atiku Abubakar Seyi Makinde

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