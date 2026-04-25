Nigerian Opposition Parties Unite to Challenge Ruling APC, Warn of Democratic Threats

Key opposition figures in Nigeria have declared their intention to challenge the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections, raising concerns about the future of democracy and calling for electoral reforms. They aim to field a united presidential candidate and address issues of political repression and electoral integrity.

Nigeria 's opposition parties have united in a strong declaration against the perceived dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ), expressing serious concerns about the future of democratic governance as the nation approaches the 2027 general elections.

This unified stance was revealed following a significant national summit held in Ibadan, bringing together prominent opposition leaders including Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi, and Rauf Aregbesola. The core message emanating from the summit is a resolute commitment to challenge any attempts to establish a one-party state and to vigorously defend the principles of multi-party democracy.

The opposition parties have firmly dismissed any suggestion that the outcome of the 2027 elections is predetermined, asserting their intention to actively participate and field candidates for all levels of elections, including the presidential race. A key element of their strategy involves working towards a consensus presidential candidate, supported by all participating opposition parties, to offer a viable alternative to the current ruling party and address the needs of the Nigerian populace.

The summit also focused heavily on the integrity of the electoral process, specifically raising concerns about the impartiality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The opposition parties called for the removal of the current INEC Chairman, Joash Ojo Amupitan, alleging bias in favor of the APC and warning that his continued leadership could incite widespread unrest.

They have urged the National Assembly to urgently review the Electoral Act of 2026, aiming to eliminate provisions that could compromise the fairness and credibility of future elections. Furthermore, the communiqué addressed the issue of political repression, demanding the immediate release of detained politicians facing bailable offenses and the full restoration of their rights to participate in the political process.

The opposition parties also criticized recent electoral guidelines issued by INEC, characterizing them as deliberate obstacles designed to disadvantage opposition parties and advocating for an extension of the deadline for primary elections. Governor Seyi Makinde, the host of the summit, underscored the gradual erosion of Nigeria’s democracy due to increasing political concentration and the weakening of opposition forces, emphasizing that a functioning democracy requires genuine alternatives and the active participation of a robust opposition.

The summit also highlighted the severe economic challenges facing Nigeria, with political economist Pat Utomi illustrating the widening gap between the cost of living and the income of ordinary citizens. He shared a personal experience of spending nearly 250,000 naira on fuel while acknowledging reports that a significant portion of the population lives on less than 100,000 naira per month, describing the situation as fundamentally broken.

Utomi pointed to rising food prices, ongoing insecurity disrupting agriculture, and the overall struggle for survival faced by many Nigerians, criticizing the call for patience as insufficient in the face of immediate hardship. The Ibadan summit represents a significant moment in Nigerian politics, signaling a determined effort by opposition parties to coalesce and present a united front against the APC.

The concerns raised regarding electoral integrity and political repression underscore the high stakes involved in the 2027 elections and the importance of safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic principles. The opposition’s commitment to fielding a unified presidential candidate and advocating for electoral reforms demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing the challenges facing the nation and offering a credible alternative to the current political landscape.

The success of this united front will depend on the ability of these diverse political figures to overcome their differences and forge a cohesive strategy for the future





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