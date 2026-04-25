Nigerian Opposition Parties Unite in Ibadan Amidst Allegations of Disruption

Leaders of opposition political parties convened in Ibadan, Oyo State, for a summit aimed at forging a united front against the ruling APC, following allegations of attempts to obstruct their activities. The summit addressed critical issues of governance, economy, and security.

Opposition parties in Nigeria are actively seeking to consolidate their strength and present a unified front against the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ). This effort culminated in a significant summit held in Ibadan , Oyo State, bringing together leaders from various opposition parties under the banner of ‘National Summit of All Opposition Political Party Leaders.

’ The summit’s core theme, ‘That We May Work Together for a United Opposition to Sustain Our Democracy,’ underscores the urgency and importance of collaborative action in addressing the nation’s multifaceted challenges. The event is not occurring in a vacuum; it follows a series of alleged attempts by the APC to hinder opposition activities, including denials of access to venues in Abuja for previous gatherings.

These actions have fueled concerns among opposition figures about potential interference and a deliberate effort to stifle political dissent. Despite these obstacles, the opposition leaders have resolved to proceed with the summit, asserting their commitment to representing the interests of the Nigerian people. The Ibadan summit is designed to be a comprehensive discussion forum, tackling critical issues that plague Nigeria, including governance deficiencies, economic instability, and escalating security threats.

A distinguished lineup of speakers has been assembled to provide insights and guidance on these complex matters. Chidi Odinkalu and Usman Bugaje will lead discussions on democratic governance, offering perspectives on strengthening institutions and promoting accountability. Mike Igini will address the crucial topic of electoral integrity, emphasizing the need for free and fair elections as the cornerstone of a functioning democracy. Pat Utomi will focus on economic reforms, proposing strategies for sustainable growth and development.

Finally, Kabir Adamu will delve into the pressing issue of insecurity, exploring potential solutions to address the various security challenges facing the nation. The selection of these speakers demonstrates the summit’s commitment to a holistic and well-informed approach to problem-solving. The organizers emphasize that this gathering is a strategic response to the socio-economic and security realities confronting Nigeria, signaling a proactive stance by the opposition in seeking viable alternatives to the current state of affairs.

The allegations of interference leveled against the APC are a significant point of contention. ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, publicly voiced concerns on X (formerly Twitter) about a planned disruption of the Ibadan summit. He highlighted the pattern of obstruction, recalling the earlier difficulties in securing venues in Abuja. Abdullahi’s statement suggests a perceived escalation of tactics employed by the ruling party to suppress opposition activities.

While the APC has consistently denied these allegations, the opposition remains wary, interpreting the actions as evidence of a fear of genuine political competition. The summit’s very existence, held despite the alleged threats, is a testament to the opposition’s resolve. The choice of the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Ibadan as the venue, while potentially symbolic, also underscores the determination to proceed with the meeting.

The summit represents a crucial moment for the Nigerian opposition, offering an opportunity to forge a cohesive strategy, articulate a compelling alternative vision for the country, and demonstrate their capacity to effectively challenge the ruling party. The outcome of this summit could significantly shape the political landscape in the lead-up to future elections and influence the direction of Nigeria’s democratic development.

The focus on collaboration and a united front suggests a recognition that collective action is essential to overcome the challenges facing the nation and provide a credible alternative to the current government





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