Nigerian opposition leaders including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Seyi Makinde plan to forge a political alliance to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 elections.

Nigerian opposition leaders are mobilizing for a critical strategic meeting in Abuja on Monday to discuss a unified political front against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election. Key figures expected to attend include African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, National Democratic Congress contender Peter Obi, and Allied Peoples Movement presidential candidate Seyi Makinde. The meeting aims to resolve competing interests and develop a cohesive strategy to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Negotiations for Power Sharing Arrangements

Atiku Abubakar and Seyi Makinde have held extensive discussions regarding a potential power-sharing agreement should their alliance succeed in the upcoming polls. Sources close to the African Democratic Congress indicate that Makinde was being considered for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation in a future opposition-led administration. These negotiations reflect the intricate balancing of political ambitions among Nigeria's major opposition stakeholders.

Also read Seyi Makinde Confirms 2027 Opposition Coalition to oust Tinubu

However, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the durability of this proposed arrangement. Party sources within the Allied Peoples Movement in Ibadan have insisted that Makinde will not step down for Abubakar. A party leader emphasized that Makinde believes the South must complete their political term, suggesting a firm stance on retaining the presidency rather than swapping roles.

Conflicting Signals from PDP Factions

Parallel negotiations are occurring among politicians aligned with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, under the Rainbow Coalition arrangement. Reports suggest that Senator Sandy Onor, a factional presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, might withdraw from the contest to support Tinubu. This potential shift would indicate a strategic realignment within the ruling party's broader coalition framework.

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Despite these rumors, both the Allied Peoples Movement and the Peoples Democratic Party have dismissed reports that their presidential candidates are preparing to withdraw. Officials from both parties insist that Makinde and Onor remain fully committed to their respective presidential ambitions. The party leadership maintains that these candidates are not stepping aside for the All Progressives Congress ticket.

Impact on Political Landscape and Voter Strategy

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential election, prompting intensified consultations among all political actors. The emerging opposition alliance is described by its architects as a loose political arrangement rather than a full-scale merger like the one that formed the All Progressives Congress in 2015. This structural difference is intended to allow greater autonomy for participating parties while focusing on a common objective.

Seyi Makinde clarified during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo that the proposed arrangement between himself, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi is designed specifically to prevent Tinubu from securing a second term. He explicitly stated that the collaboration would not replicate the extensive merger model of the 2015 election, signaling a more flexible approach to opposition unity.

Rumors of Withdrawal and Political Stability

Speculation intensified following claims by Lere Olayinka, a media aide to Nyesom Wike, that Makinde agreed to withdraw from the presidential race in favor of Atiku Abubakar on November 30. Olayinka alleged on social media platforms that Makinde would negotiate an appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and collapse the Allied Peoples Movement structure in Oyo State to support the African Democratic Congress. These claims have raised questions about the stability of the opposition negotiations.

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The All Progressives Congress has expressed confidence that the emerging opposition alliance will not significantly impact President Tinubu's chances of re-election. The ruling party describes the political negotiations as insufficient to threaten their position and maintains that politicians loyal to Nyesom Wike are already working towards Tinubu's re-election across the country. This assessment underscores the complex dynamics of loyalty and strategy in Nigerian politics.

The controversy surrounding these proposed arrangements has grown more pronounced as media narratives compete with official party statements. Makinde has repeatedly presented himself as a serious presidential contender, and his party has already unveiled its policy document for the 2027 election. The disconnect between public statements and private negotiations highlights the challenges of maintaining unity in a fragmented political landscape.

As the January 16, 2027, deadline approaches, the opposition faces the difficult task of reconciling these competing interests. The success of any alliance will depend on whether leaders like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Seyi Makinde can sustain a common strategy against the well-organized machinery of the All Progressives Congress. The coming months will reveal whether these loose arrangements can translate into electoral reality.