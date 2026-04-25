Nigerian Opposition Leaders Unite to Challenge Tinubu's 2027 Candidacy

Prominent opposition figures in Nigeria have vowed to resist attempts to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the sole candidate in the 2027 presidential election, calling for a unified opposition and raising concerns about the impartiality of the electoral commission.

A significant coalition of leaders from Nigeria 's opposition political parties has publicly declared their firm opposition to any efforts to position President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the unchallenged presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

This resolute stance was formalized through a jointly issued communique following a high-profile meeting known as the 'National Summit of Opposition Political Party Leaders,' convened in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday and hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde. The gathering represented a powerful display of unity among key figures who have previously vied for national leadership positions, signaling a coordinated strategy to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The summit drew a remarkable assembly of political heavyweights, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a perennial contender for the presidency; David Mark, a seasoned former Senate President known for his legislative acumen; Professor Jerry Gana, a respected former Minister of Information and a prominent voice in Nigerian politics; and Aisha Yesufu, a well-known activist and advocate for good governance.

The list of attendees also encompassed Professor Pat Utomi, a renowned economist and political commentator; Solomon Dalung, a former Minister of Sports; Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun State; Aminu Tambuwal, the former governor of Sokoto State; Rabiu Kwankwanso, the former governor of Kano State; Abdulfatai Ahmed, the former governor of Kwara State; Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers State; and Babangida Aliyu, the former governor of Niger State. This diverse group, representing a broad spectrum of political ideologies and regional interests, underscores the widespread concern regarding the potential for a dominant-party system in Nigeria.

The presence of these individuals demonstrates a commitment to preserving a competitive political landscape and ensuring a genuine choice for voters in the upcoming elections. The core message of the communique unequivocally rejects any attempts by the APC to establish a one-party state, emphasizing the importance of a vibrant multi-party democracy. The opposition leaders specifically pledged to actively contest the 2027 presidential election, regardless of the APC's efforts to promote President Tinubu as the sole candidate.

They articulated a commitment to fielding candidates for all levels of elections, demonstrating a determination to provide voters with viable alternatives. Furthermore, the communique expressed a lack of confidence in the current Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, calling for his removal from overseeing the 2027 elections. This demand suggests concerns about the impartiality and integrity of the electoral process under his leadership.

The opposition parties also announced their intention to collaborate on identifying and supporting a unified presidential candidate, a strategic move aimed at maximizing their chances of success against the APC. This collaborative effort will involve reaching a consensus among the participating opposition parties to present a strong and united front to the electorate, offering a clear alternative vision for the nation's future.

The leaders believe that a unified opposition is crucial to 'rescue our nation and her long-suffering masses,' highlighting the perceived need for a change in leadership and policy direction. The summit’s outcome signals a significant escalation in the political maneuvering ahead of the 2027 elections, setting the stage for a potentially intense and highly contested electoral battle





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