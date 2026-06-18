Nigerian Opposition Lawmakers Blast Tinubu Administration Over Insecurity, Economic Hardship, and Democratic Erosion

Minority lawmakers in Nigeria's House of Representatives have issued a severe rebuke of President Bola Tinubu's government, accusing it of neglecting pressing security and economic crises while focusing on 2027 political ambitions. They highlighted the kidnapping and death of a retired general as emblematic of failed security, raised alarms over a court ruling deregistering opposition parties, and demanded a comprehensive security overhaul and protection of democratic institutions.

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has delivered a stern critique of Nigeria 's current trajectory under President Bola Tinubu 's administration, highlighting a confluence of crises including escalating insecurity, severe economic distress, and perceived erosion of democratic norms.

In a press conference held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, Minority Leader Fred Agbedi asserted that the nation is enduring one of its most challenging periods since the restoration of democracy in 1999. He emphasized that while citizens grapple with these mounting hardships, the government appears increasingly preoccupied with political maneuvering for the 2027 elections, effectively sidelining the urgent needs of the populace.

The caucus framed their intervention as a necessary act of truth-telling, declaring that silence would equate to complicity in the face of national decline. The address centered heavily on the tragic case of Major General Rabe Abubakar (retired), who was abducted with his wife in Katsina State and later died in captivity. The lawmakers condemned this incident as a stark symbol of systemic security collapse, questioning how a former high-ranking military officer could fall victim to kidnappers.

They argued that the event exposes profound weaknesses in Nigeria's security apparatus and represents a national embarrassment. This occurrence is situated within a broader pattern of violence perpetrated by bandits, terrorists, and criminal gangs across the North-West, North-Central, and parts of the South-East, where everyday Nigerians, security personnel, and traditional rulers are routinely targeted.

The caucus lamented the vulnerability of community leaders and criticized the political elite for what they described as indifference, likening it to rehearsing "political dance steps" while the nation bleeds. Beyond security, the minority caucus raised alarms about democratic backsliding, citing a Federal High Court ruling that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to deregister five opposition parties.

They characterized the judgment as legally dubious and politically motivated, noting its timing close to elections and its contradiction of an existing Appeal Court decision. This, they warned, threatens political pluralism and could shrink the democratic space. The lawmakers also highlighted the unresolved abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, evoking memories of previous mass kidnappings and underscoring the government's failure to ensure safe learning environments despite initiatives like the Safe Schools Initiative.

In their concluding demands, the caucus called on President Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief, to present a coherent, comprehensive security strategy, overhaul the nation's security architecture, improve welfare for security personnel, and enhance intelligence gathering. They stressed the need for immediate rescue operations for all captives and for a judicial system that upholds, rather than undermines, democratic principles





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Nigeria House Of Representatives Minority Caucus Bola Tinubu Insecurity Kidnapping Rabe Abubakar Democratic Institutions INEC Opposition Parties 2027 Elections

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