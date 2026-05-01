Nigerian Opposition Criticizes Tinubu’s Economic Policies on Workers’ Day

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi used the 2026 Workers’ Day to condemn the current economic hardship in Nigeria under President Tinubu, criticizing policy implementation and calling for improved worker welfare and political participation.

Nigeria ’s political arena witnessed a stark division on Friday as prominent opposition figures, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi , utilized the occasion of the 2026 Workers’ Day to assess the state of Nigeria n workers and critique the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ’s administration.

Both leaders voiced concerns over the escalating hardships faced by the nation’s workforce, attributing these difficulties to the current economic climate. Obi, through a message shared on his X platform, lauded Nigerian workers as the foundational strength of the nation, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and sacrifices across vital sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, security, and production. He expressed deep regret that despite their indispensable contributions to national progress, Nigerian workers continue to grapple with significant economic challenges.

The current minimum wage, he argued, is no longer sufficient to ensure a reasonable standard of living, citing the relentless rise in inflation, food prices, and transportation expenses. Obi passionately stated that it is profoundly disheartening to witness those who dedicate their lives to teaching, healing, building, farming, producing, transporting, protecting, and serving the nation being denied the dignity and just compensation their labor warrants.

He emphasized that a nation’s development is intrinsically linked to the strength of its workforce, and that prioritizing worker welfare is paramount to achieving national productivity and prosperity. Furthermore, Obi encouraged workers to recognize their substantial political power, urging them to leverage their collective voice and electoral participation to demand leadership characterized by competence, integrity, capability, credibility, and compassion.

He believes that by actively rejecting leaders who perpetuate failure, corruption, ethnic divisions, and poor governance, workers can play a pivotal role in constructing a nation where hard work is genuinely valued and rewarded with dignity. He concluded with his signature message, asserting that “a New Nigeria is POssible. ” Atiku Abubakar, in a separate but equally forceful statement also posted on X, presented a more critical assessment of the situation.

He stated he observed Workers’ Day not with celebration, but with profound “grief,” directly accusing the Tinubu administration of exacerbating hardship under the banner of “Renewed Hope. ” He characterized this promise as a breach of public trust, contending that the reality is a renewal of hardship rather than hope. Atiku asserted that the Nigerian worker has borne the brunt of an administration seemingly more focused on revenue generation than on improving the lives of its citizens.

He revisited the controversial removal of fuel subsidy, acknowledging its potential as a necessary reform, but vehemently criticizing its “irresponsible and callous” implementation. He argued that the policy was enacted without sufficient preparation or the establishment of adequate social safety nets to mitigate its impact. The abrupt removal, he explained, triggered a surge in transportation costs, escalating food prices, and widespread economic distress for workers already struggling with inflationary pressures.

According to Atiku, while the subsidy removal purportedly saved trillions of naira, these funds have not translated into tangible benefits for the Nigerian people. He alleges that the resources have been dispersed across various levels of government without demonstrably improving the lives of citizens. He further raised concerns regarding the allocation of funds towards large-scale infrastructure projects, specifically mentioning the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and questioned the transparency of procurement processes and the prioritization of governance objectives.

He implied a lack of accountability in how these substantial funds are being utilized. Despite their differing approaches, both opposition leaders converged on the fundamental importance of workers to Nigeria’s national development. Obi’s message centered on empowering workers and encouraging their active participation in the political process, while Atiku focused his criticism on the economic management and policy implementation strategies of the current administration.

The core message from both figures was a call for a more equitable and prosperous future for the Nigerian workforce. Workers’ Day, traditionally observed globally on May 1st, serves as a dedicated occasion to recognize the invaluable contributions of labor and advocate for improved working conditions. The statements from Obi and Atiku underscore the growing political attention being given to the economic challenges faced by Nigerian workers, particularly in the context of recent policy changes and the overall economic climate.

In related news, Ajadi has expressed support for the intervention of the PDP Board of Trustees and called for unity within the party in preparation for the 2027 elections, signaling ongoing political maneuvering as the next electoral cycle approaches. The convergence of these events highlights the complex interplay between economic realities, political positioning, and the crucial role of the workforce in shaping Nigeria’s future





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Nigeria Workers’ Day Atiku Abubakar Peter Obi Bola Ahmed Tinubu Economy Minimum Wage Fuel Subsidy Inflation Political Opposition

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