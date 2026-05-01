Nigerian Opposition Criticizes Tinubu’s Economic Policies on Workers’ Day

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi used the 2026 Workers’ Day to condemn the current economic hardship in Nigeria under President Tinubu, criticizing policy implementation and calling for improved worker welfare and political participation.

Nigeria ’s political arena witnessed a stark division on Friday as prominent opposition figures, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi , utilized the occasion of the 2026 Workers’ Day to assess the state of Nigeria n workers and critique the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ’s administration.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the prevailing economic hardship faced by the nation’s workforce, highlighting the disconnect between their essential contributions and their current living standards. Obi, through a message shared on his social media platform, emphasized the fundamental role of workers as the very foundation of any thriving nation. He lauded their unwavering dedication and sacrifices across vital sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, security, and the production of goods and services.

However, he lamented the harsh realities faced by Nigerian workers, pointing out that the current minimum wage is woefully inadequate to provide a decent standard of living in the face of relentless inflation, escalating food prices, and soaring transportation costs. He expressed profound sadness that those who dedicate their lives to serving the nation – teachers, healthcare professionals, farmers, builders, transporters, security personnel, and all who contribute to the national economy – are consistently denied the dignity and fair compensation their labor deserves.

Obi firmly asserted that a nation’s progress is inextricably linked to the strength and well-being of its workforce, stressing that prioritizing worker welfare is paramount to achieving sustained national productivity and prosperity. He went further to encourage workers to recognize their collective political power, urging them to leverage their voices and votes to demand leadership characterized by competence, integrity, capability, credibility, and compassion.

He believes that by actively rejecting leaders who perpetuate failure, corruption, ethnic divisions, and poor governance, workers can play a pivotal role in building a nation where hard work is genuinely valued and justly rewarded. Obi concluded with a message of hope, proclaiming that “a New Nigeria is POssible. ” Atiku Abubakar, in a separate but equally forceful statement also posted on social media, adopted a more critical tone, expressing not celebration but “grief” on Workers’ Day.

He directly accused the Tinubu administration of exacerbating hardship under the guise of its “Renewed Hope” agenda. He characterized this promise as a profound betrayal of public trust, arguing that the reality experienced by Nigerians is a renewal of hardship, not hope. Atiku contended that the Nigerian worker has borne the brunt of an administration seemingly more focused on revenue generation than on improving the lives of its citizens.

He revisited the controversial removal of fuel subsidy, acknowledging its potential as a necessary reform but vehemently criticizing its “irresponsible and callous” implementation. He argued that the policy was enacted without sufficient preparation or the establishment of adequate social safety nets to mitigate its impact on vulnerable populations. The abrupt removal, he stated, triggered a cascade of negative consequences, including soaring transportation costs, skyrocketing food prices, and widespread economic distress for workers already struggling with the pressures of inflation.

Atiku pointed out that while the subsidy removal purportedly saved trillions of naira, these funds have not translated into tangible benefits for the Nigerian people. He alleged that the resources have been distributed across various levels of government without demonstrably improving the lives of citizens.

He also raised serious questions regarding the allocation of funds towards large-scale infrastructure projects, specifically mentioning the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and expressed concerns about the transparency of procurement processes and the overall prioritization of governance objectives. He implied a lack of accountability and a potential misdirection of resources. Despite their differing approaches, both opposition leaders converged on the fundamental importance of workers to Nigeria’s national development.

Obi’s message centered on empowering workers and encouraging their active participation in the political process, while Atiku focused his criticism on the economic management and policy implementation strategies of the current administration. The contrasting perspectives highlight the growing political tensions surrounding the economic challenges facing Nigeria. Workers’ Day, traditionally observed globally on May 1st, serves as a dedicated occasion to recognize the invaluable contributions of labor and to advocate for improved working conditions and the protection of workers’ rights.

The statements from Obi and Atiku underscore the urgency of addressing the economic concerns of Nigerian workers and the need for policies that prioritize their welfare and promote sustainable economic growth. Furthermore, the call for unity by Ajadi, backing the PDP Board of Trustees intervention, suggests a broader undercurrent of political maneuvering and strategic positioning ahead of the 2027 elections, with both the ruling party and the opposition seeking to garner support from the crucial voting bloc of Nigerian workers.

The diverging narratives presented by these key political figures paint a complex picture of Nigeria’s current socio-economic landscape and the challenges that lie ahead





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Nigeria Workers’ Day Atiku Abubakar Peter Obi Bola Ahmed Tinubu Economy Minimum Wage Fuel Subsidy Inflation Political Opposition

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