Nigerian Olympic Eagles Arrive in DR Congo for Africa U23 Qualifier

The Nigerian Under-23 football team has arrived in Lubumbashi ahead of their crucial Africa U23 qualifier against DR Congo on November 11.

The Nigerian Under-23 national football squad, known as the Olympic Eagles, has officially arrived in Lumumbashi to prepare for their first leg of the Under-23 Africa qualifier. The team is scheduled to face DR Congo on November 11 at the Stade TP Mazembe. The match kick-off is set for 3 p.m. Nigerian time.

Squad Arrival and Coaching Staff

All 23 players and officials landed in Lumumba on Tuesday. This arrival marks the beginning of their final preparations for the qualifier. The match represents the start of Nigeria's quest to qualify for the men's football tournament at the Olympics. The team aims to regain its competitive edge after a long absence from the continental stage.

Also read DR Congo step up preparations for Olympic Qualifier

Ikorodu City head coach Bright Osehai Ozebagbe will take charge of the team alongside former Nigeria U-20 assistant coach Deniran Ortega. Both coaches are responsible for leading the squad through the two-legged tie. Their combined experience is expected to guide the players through the high-pressure environment of international qualifiers.

Player Selection and Injury Replacements

The 23 invited players are currently in camp preparing for the upcoming fixtures. However, Al-Qadsiah FC forward Sulaiman Sani has been ruled out due to an injury. His absence required an immediate adjustment to the squad composition. Eric Chelle moved swiftly to address this vacancy in the lineup.

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Nasarawa United's Prince Bawa Oche has been invited as a replacement for Sani. This change ensures that the attacking options remain strong despite the injury setback. The squad features a blend of home-based and foreign players. Some of these athletes recently featured in an international friendly match.

Key Players in the Roster

The roster includes several notable talents playing for clubs across Europe and Africa. Goalkeeper Aliu Sugau plays for Barau FC. Defender Vince Osuji represents Tromsø IL in Norway. Emmanuel Ochobi is with Rivers United. Christian Akpan plays for Genk FC in Belgium. Odinaka Alfred is with Nasarawa United. Emmanuel Godwin plays for Pardubice FC in Czechia. Victory Akpe is with FC Basel in Switzerland.

The defensive line also features Victor Samuel from Pardubice FC. Chibuzor Nwoko plays for Fulham FC in England. Sadiq Saleh is with FC Metta in Latvia. John Otomewo plays for Reims FC in France. Wilfred George represents Kristiansund FC in Norway. Aderemi Adeoye plays for Ikorodu City. Daniel Daga is with Molde FC in Norway.

The midfield and forward units include Abdulmuiz Adeleke from Sporting Supreme. Zadok Yohanna plays for Brighton FC in England. Peter Edokpolor is with SL Benfica in Portugal. Abdullahi Umar plays for Hradec Králové in Czechia. Umar Abubakar is with FC Famalicão in Portugal. These players bring diverse club experiences to the national setup.

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Future Fixtures and Historical Context

The Olympic Eagles hope to secure a positive result in Lumumbashi. They will then travel to play the second leg at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne. This return fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The outcome of these two matches will determine their progression.

This campaign is particularly significant given the team's recent history. The Olympic Eagles last placed at the Olympics in 2016. They have missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 edition. They also failed to secure a spot for the Paris 2024 games. A successful qualification attempt would end this extended period of absence from the global stage.