Nigerian Oil and Gas Leaders Shape Industry Future in 2026

Seven listed oil and gas companies in Nigeria control a 16.7 trillion naira market cap. Executive leaders drive strategy amid ongoing sector challenges and export dominance.

Seven indigenous and international oil and gas companies listed on the Nigeria n Exchange ( NGX) now command a combined market capitalisation of approximately ₦16.7 trillion, highlighting the enduring economic weight of the sector. These entities operate within a landscape where petroleum continues to dominate national trade, accounting for 47.79 per cent of total exports valued at ₦12.91 trillion during the second quarter of 2026. The leadership teams steering these corporations bring decades of specialized experience, navigating challenges ranging from infrastructure security to evolving global energy demands. Their collective decisions are set to define the strategic trajectory of one of Africa's most critical economic pillars in the coming years.

Market Capitalisation and Export Dominance

Since commercial oil was discovered at Oloibiri in present-day Bayelsa State in 1956, Nigeria's economic fortunes have remained inextricably linked to its petroleum reserves. The boom of the 1970s established the country as a leading African producer, cementing crude oil as the primary driver of foreign exchange earnings. Despite facing long-standing issues such as crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and the historical dominance of international oil companies, indigenous operators have steadily expanded their footprint. This growth is built on milestones dating back to the 1978 listing of Mobil Oil Nigeria and the evolution of Unipetrol Nigeria.

Also read Nigeria's Oil and Gas Revenue Drops 17% Amid Surge in Crude Theft

Today, four decades after those early listings, the NGX-hosted oil and gas sector presents a diversified group of executives with varied educational and professional backgrounds. These leaders are tasked with managing assets that remain vital to the nation's fiscal health. The sector's ability to maintain its export share, while adapting to new operational realities, underscores the complexity of modern energy management in Nigeria. The focus has shifted toward sustainable growth and operational efficiency among the listed entities.

Seplat and Aradel Lead with High Profits

Effiong Okon serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, having assumed the role on August 1, 2026. A University of Benin alumnus, Okon brings more than 35 years of global energy experience, including 26 years in senior positions at Shell across Nigeria, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. He joined Seplat in 2016 as Executive Director of Operations before moving to Director of New Energy. Under his guidance, Seplat reported a pre-tax profit of ₦1.34 trillion for the nine months ending September 2026, demonstrating strong financial performance.

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Adegbite Falade acts as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings, bringing a strong academic foundation in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Ibadan. He also holds an MBA from Warwick Business School. Falade's career includes senior roles at Shell, Oando, and Oilserv Group before joining Aradel in February 2021. He also serves as Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group, a position he assumed in November 2025. Aradel recorded a profit before tax of ₦764.71 billion for the nine months ended September 2026, reflecting robust operational results.

TotalEnergies and Conoil Show Downstream Strength

Wilfried Konde became the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc on February 1, 2026, leveraging more than 26 years of experience within the TotalEnergies group. Holding a postgraduate diploma in Accounting and Business Management from the University of Abidjan, Konde has held senior finance and corporate affairs roles in Uganda, Madagascar, France, and Nigeria. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance and General Affairs at TotalEnergies One Tech in Paris. His leadership has contributed to a pre-tax profit of ₦8.02 billion for the Nigerian subsidiary in the nine months ended September 2026.

Ikechukwu Emmanuel Oraekwuotu serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Conoil Plc, with more than 41 years of experience spanning banking, telecommunications, and the downstream petroleum industry. His career began at Bankers Trust Company in 1983, followed by senior positions at African International Bank, Centrepoint Merchant Bank, and Equitorial Trust Bank, where he rose to Acting Managing Director. Oraekwuotu joined Conoil's board in 2014 and took an acting leadership role in April 2024. The company reported a profit after tax of ₦2.01 billion in 2025, indicating steady performance in the downstream sector.

Oando and Eterna Navigate Complex Challenges

Jubril Adewale Tinubu, commonly known as Wale Tinubu, is the Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc. A trained lawyer educated at the University of Liverpool and the London School of Economics, he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990. Tinubu co-founded Ocean and Oil Limited in 1994 and led major acquisitions that transformed the business into Oando Plc in 2003. Despite these historical successes, the company reported a pre-tax loss of ₦74.65 billion for the nine months ended September 2026, highlighting ongoing financial pressures in the segment.

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Dr. Jude Nwaulune became the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eterna Plc in May 2026, following extensive experience in Nigeria's downstream petroleum industry. A graduate of Ambrose Alli University, he holds postgraduate qualifications in journalism, marketing communications, and strategic marketing management, including a PhD from Babcock University. Nwaulune spent seven years at Rainoil, rising to become Chief Operating Officer and later Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics Services. Eterna recorded revenue of ₦365.56 billion for the nine months ended September 2026, showcasing significant top-line activity.

Japaul and Industry Strategic Direction

Henry Alakhume serves as the Acting Group Managing Director of Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc, bringing valuable experience in corporate banking and energy management to the role. His appointment reflects the sector's need for leadership with strong financial and operational acumen. As the industry continues to evolve, the diverse backgrounds of these executives-from law and engineering to banking and international corporate affairs-provide a robust foundation for strategic decision-making. Their collective expertise is essential for addressing the structural challenges that have long affected Nigeria's oil and gas landscape.

The interplay between these listed companies and the broader economic context will determine the sector's resilience and growth potential. With crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism remaining persistent issues, the ability of these firms to maintain production and profitability is critical. The financial results reported by these entities for the nine months ended September 2026 provide a snapshot of their current operational health. As Nigeria navigates its energy transition, the leadership of these seven NGX-listed firms will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry.