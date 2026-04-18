Nigerian Newspapers: AON Suspends Shutdown, JAMB Results Released, Security Concerns Persist

This compilation of Nigerian newspaper highlights covers the temporary suspension of the Airline Operators of Nigeria's planned strike, the release of JAMB UTME results, ongoing security challenges including abductions and killings in Plateau State, and developments in the global oil market impacting potential fuel price changes. It also touches on the conviction of Nigerians for tax fraud in the US, the NDLEA's intensified crackdown on drug traffickers, a death sentence for abduction in Bayelsa, and a former minister's political revelations.

The Nigerian aviation sector has seen a significant development as the Airline Operators of Nigeria ( AON ) has temporarily suspended its planned nationwide shutdown of flight operations. This crucial decision followed an emergency meeting and the timely intervention of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, averting a potential disruption to air travel across the country.

The AON's initial plan to halt operations stemmed from various industry challenges, and the Minister's engagement is expected to pave the way for constructive dialogue and resolution of these issues. In Benue State, a disturbing incident involving the abduction of passengers has led to the arrest of a driver by the management of Benue Links Nigeria Limited. The victims, many of whom were candidates preparing for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations, were reportedly taken during a night journey from Makurdi to Otukpo. This incident highlights ongoing security concerns and the vulnerability of travelers, particularly during nocturnal journeys. Authorities are expected to intensify efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted passengers and bring the perpetrators to justice. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made public the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). A substantial 632,788 results are now accessible to candidates who sat for the examination on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The Board, through its spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, has provided clear instructions for candidates to check their results. They are advised to send the text message "UTMERESULT" via SMS to either 55019 or 66019, utilizing the same phone number registered during their UTME registration. This prompt release of results is a critical step in the tertiary education admission process. Globally, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, following a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East, holds the promise of stabilizing international oil markets and potentially easing global petrol prices. However, experts caution that Nigerians may not experience immediate relief at the fuel pumps. While a decline in global oil prices is expected to eventually impact Nigeria's downstream sector, analysts suggest that a gradual reduction in petrol prices, potentially to around N1,000 per litre, is more likely if market forces are allowed to operate without undue interference. This indicates a complex interplay of global factors and domestic market dynamics. In the United States, two Nigerian nationals, Akinade Raheem and Abayomi Eletu, are facing severe legal consequences, with each potentially receiving a 50-year prison sentence. They are accused of a multifaceted tax fraud scheme involving stolen identities, allegedly defrauding the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of over $100 million. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Raheem and Eletu, along with accomplices, are said to have orchestrated a plan to claim fraudulent tax refunds by impersonating accountants and taxpayers. This case underscores the transnational nature of financial crimes. Tragically, the security situation in Plateau State remains a grave concern. Gunmen ambushed and beheaded a 30-year-old man, Mr. Elisha Saku, in Riwhie-Chwo, Nzharuvo, within the Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area on Thursday night. Residents reported that the assailants stormed the community around 10 pm, causing widespread panic. In a separate incident in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, an explosion at a filling station on Friday resulted in the deaths of two welders and injuries to three other individuals. Local community leaders confirmed the devastating event to journalists, highlighting the persistent threat of violence and accidents in the region. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reported a significant increase in its enforcement activities during the first quarter of 2026. The agency successfully secured convictions and sentencing for no fewer than 974 offenders. This surge in legal repercussions is attributed to the NDLEA's intensified efforts in arresting, prosecuting, and confiscating the assets of drug traffickers and their associates across the nation, signaling a robust approach to combating illicit drug trade. A High Court in Bayelsa State has delivered a death sentence to two men, Felix Oburu and Anthon Eligwe, for the abduction of Mrs. Grace Omietimi, the mother of the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. The court, sitting in Yenagoa on Thursday, April 16, 2026, sentenced the duo to death by hanging. Both convicts hail from Rivers State, with Oburu being a native of Omoku Community and Eligwe from Oyigba Community in Ogba/Egbema and Ahoada West Local Government Areas, respectively. This ruling reflects the judiciary's stance on severe criminal offenses like kidnapping. Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has publicly stated that he was compelled to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to actions taken by then-President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan. Amaechi shared this account on Friday during an appearance on Channels Television's breakfast program, The Morning Brief, offering insights into past political realignments and personal grievances within the party





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