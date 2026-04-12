Nigerian Newspaper Headlines: Terrorism List Update, Military Clashes, Political Disputes, and Abductions

A compilation of major news stories from Nigerian newspapers, including the government's updated list of terrorism sponsors, internal conflicts within the PDP, abductions in Delta State, political announcements, military disputes and the passing of a Bishop. This summary provides a snapshot of significant events shaping Nigeria.

Good morning! Here is a summary of today's news from Nigeria n Newspapers, providing a concise overview of key events. Firstly, the Federal Government has updated its list of individuals and groups allegedly involved in sponsoring terrorism within the country.

This list, released through the Nigeria Sanctions Committee, NiGSAC, was made public on Saturday, April 11, 2026. This action highlights the government's continued efforts to combat terrorism and maintain national security by identifying and potentially sanctioning those believed to be supporting such activities. This measure reflects the ongoing concerns regarding terrorism and the government's commitment to address the issue head-on. The public release of the list underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the potential consequences for those named.<\/p>

Secondly, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has confirmed that military personnel involved in a public altercation in Bayelsa State have been identified and taken into custody. This follows a video circulating on social media, depicting a clash between Navy and Army service members on April 10, 2026. The AFN's swift action demonstrates its commitment to maintaining discipline and order within its ranks and investigating such incidents. The incident underscores the importance of maintaining proper conduct and resolving disputes in a professional manner. The resolution of the situation will likely involve disciplinary measures and reinforce the need for respect and cooperation between different branches of the military.<\/p>

Thirdly, the ongoing crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has escalated as the faction led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, took control of the PDP national secretariat in Abuja after the police reopened it. This development suggests a deepening of the internal conflict within the party, with factions vying for power and control. The reopening of the secretariat and the subsequent actions of Wike's faction indicate significant internal divisions and potentially a struggle for influence within the party. This situation could have significant implications for the party's future and its ability to function effectively.<\/p>

Furthermore, tension escalated in parts of Delta State on Saturday following the abduction of the Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Bright Abeke. The council boss was reportedly kidnapped on Friday evening by armed gunmen who stormed a hotel along Owumi Road in Sapele. This incident has sparked panic and concern in the area, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in certain regions of the country. This brazen attack underscores the vulnerability of local government officials and the need for enhanced security measures to protect them. The authorities are likely investigating the abduction and working to secure the release of the abducted chairman and apprehend the perpetrators.<\/p>

In addition, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the fees for aspirants contesting its 2027 presidential and governorship primaries. Presidential aspirants will pay N30 million for expression of interest forms and N70 million for nomination forms. Governorship aspirants will pay N10 million and N40 million for the respective forms. This announcement signals the commencement of election preparations for the upcoming general election. The substantial fees reflect the cost of participating in the political process. Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, an Ogun State governorship aspirant, debunked reports suggesting she is using the race as a means to secure a deputy governor or ministerial position. She dismissed these reports as propaganda, affirming her commitment to contesting the governorship in 2027.<\/p>

The Federal Government has also instructed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to withdraw or deactivate the passports of individuals who have renounced Nigerian citizenship. The Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki announced the passing of its Bishop, Most Rev Peter Nworie, at the age of 60, and the Police Command in Imo launched a manhunt for the killers of Eze Paulinus Ekwueme, a traditional ruler<\/p>





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