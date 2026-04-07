Nigerian Newspaper Headlines: Amnesty Condemns Mbalom Killings, Political Tensions Rise, and Security Concerns Persist

Amnesty International criticizes the government over Mbalom killings, the Presidency warns Peter Obi, the ADC faces internal conflicts, the Visa-on-Arrival policy is upgraded, and the death toll in Benue State rises amidst ongoing security concerns and political maneuvers.

Good morning! Here's a recap of the top stories from Nigeria n newspapers today.\First, Amnesty International has strongly condemned the Nigeria n authorities following the tragic killing of at least 17 people in Mbalom. The organization accuses the government of failing to protect residents from recurring violence.

In a released statement, Amnesty International reported that armed attackers descended upon the village on Sunday, coinciding with Easter festivities, resulting in multiple fatalities, injuries, and the destruction of homes and businesses. This attack underscores the persistent security challenges facing communities and raises serious questions about the effectiveness of security measures in place. The humanitarian organization is urging the government to launch a thorough and transparent investigation into the killings, holding the perpetrators accountable and taking steps to prevent future attacks. The incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced security arrangements and improved community protection measures across vulnerable areas. The impact of the violence extends beyond the immediate casualties, creating fear and instability, disrupting daily life, and causing long-term psychological trauma for survivors and witnesses. Amnesty International's intervention serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of human rights and the state's responsibility to safeguard its citizens from all forms of violence and brutality. Furthermore, this also calls for more community participation in order to improve security across the country. \In political developments, the Presidency has issued a warning to former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, cautioning against what they view as unfair targeting of President Bola Tinubu in relation to the ongoing internal crisis within the African Democratic Congress, ADC. The warning, conveyed through a statement from the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, suggests growing tensions between the ruling administration and the former governor. This move further complicates the political landscape, particularly as the country moves closer to the next general election. The statement indicates the government's sensitivity to criticism and its determination to defend the president's reputation amidst political maneuvering. In a related development, the Youth Wing of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has issued a three-day ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, demanding the reinstatement of the party's leadership structure, as it was recognized in 2025. This shows the ongoing internal party feud which poses serious challenges for the party, raising questions about its ability to participate effectively in future elections. The ADC National Youth Leader, Balarabe Rufa'i, addressed the media in Abuja, accusing INEC of undermining democracy and operating outside its constitutional authority. The ADC's actions and the INEC's response will have significant implications for the future of the party and the broader political landscape. Meanwhile, the ADC has presented video footage from a July 2025 event at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja. The footage showed Nafiu Bala's presence at the unveiling of David Mark as the party's interim national chairman. This reveals the existing confusion within the party. Also, a presidential aspirant under the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Abayomi Rotimi, has shared his reasons for choosing the party for the 2027 elections despite its current leadership crisis. He made this known on the television program, Sunrise Daily on Channels Television.\In other news, the federal government has clarified its stance on the Visa-on-Arrival (VOA) policy, dismissing reports of its cancellation and emphasizing that the system is being upgraded to improve efficiency. Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made this announcement after a closed-door meeting with representatives from the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council in Abuja. This clarification seeks to reassure international travelers and investors about the country's openness. In the area of security, the Nigeria Police reported the rescue of seven kidnapped victims from the recent attack in Ariko Village, near Gurara Dam, which occurred on Easter Sunday. The rescue operation, led by DIG Nadada in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services, DSS, is a positive development and reflects the efforts to combat rising insecurity. Meanwhile, the death toll from the attack on Agena community in Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, has unfortunately risen to 11. Community mobilizer Christopher Gbasha reported that two additional bodies were discovered, increasing the number of fatalities. The incident is a grim reminder of the security challenges facing the country and the devastating impact of violence on communities. In addition, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the recent violence and killings in Plateau State as politically motivated, suggesting they are intended to destabilize the region and undermine the re-election prospects of President Bola Tinubu, as well as the credibility of Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang. Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning against attempts to establish long-term rule and weaken democratic opposition. The Senator alleged that Tinubu's ambition will not work





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