Nigerian News Roundup: Political Defections, Security Crises, and Economic Reforms

A comprehensive summary of today’s top stories in Nigeria, covering political defections, security incidents, economic policies, and law enforcement actions.

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian News papers. Seventeen members of the House of Representatives have defected from the African Democratic Congress, ADC, to the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC.

Their defections were announced on the floor of the House during plenary on Tuesday. The move comes amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2026 general elections, signaling a shift in the political landscape.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 24 people have been killed by bandits in separate attacks on Jikamshi and Gwalgoro communities in Musawa and Kankia local government areas, respectively, in Katsina State. The latest incident occurred on Monday evening at Jikamshi market, where many people were shot dead as traders were closing for the day. This escalation in violence has raised concerns about the security situation in the region, with residents calling for urgent government intervention.

Immediate past minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, has rejected the idea of a consensus in choosing a candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State. Adelabu, while addressing party executives at the APC secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, declared his ambition to contest the governorship ticket of the party, stressing that a consensus that does not include all interests is null and void. His stance underscores the internal tensions within the APC as it prepares for the upcoming elections.

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has urged the Federal Government to take sweeping economic action against South African businesses operating in Nigeria. This follows the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State, advocated for the revocation of the licenses of MTN Nigeria and DStv, especially calling on Nigerian investors to fill the void. His remarks highlight the growing diplomatic and economic tensions between the two nations.

President Bola Tinubu has outlined the next phase of his administration’s economic agenda, pledging to deepen fiscal discipline, entrench transparency, and ensure policy consistency as he engaged global investors in Paris, France. Speaking during a high-level meeting with leading international investment firms, Tinubu said his post-2027 outlook would focus on consolidating reforms already underway while maintaining stability in policy execution. His address aims to reassure investors of Nigeria’s commitment to economic stability and growth.

The African Democratic Congress has reduced its nomination fees and released an updated timetable for its 2026 primary elections. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party fixed the presidential nomination form at N90 million, down from N100 million. Governorship forms were pegged at N30 million, Senate at N10 million, House of Representatives at N5 million, and State Houses of Assembly at N2 million.

This reduction is seen as a strategic move to attract more candidates and broaden participation. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said it looks like the African Democratic Congress, ADC, is dead. Akpabio made the remark on Tuesday following the wave of defections by lawmakers from ADC to other political parties, especially the National Democratic Congress, NDC, and the Labour Party, LP. His statement reflects the ongoing political instability and realignments within Nigeria’s political landscape.

The Naira on Tuesday appreciated to N1,382 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,387 per dollar on Monday. Similarly, the naira appreciated to N1,362 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NFEM. This positive trend in the currency’s value is a welcome development for the economy, though analysts caution that sustained stability will depend on continued economic reforms.

The Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, has ordered an immediate nationwide audit of arms and ammunition across all state commands, as part of efforts to strengthen accountability and prevent misuse of operational assets. This comes after a viral video showed officers shooting a restrained, handcuffed man at close range after a suspicious package was found. The move is aimed at restoring public trust in the police force and ensuring adherence to professional standards.

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone A, intercepted 6.35kg of cocaine valued at N2.35 billion along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor. Comptroller, Gambo Aliyu, disclosed this at the handing over of seized drugs and other illicit substances to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in Lagos on Tuesday. The seizure underscores the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and illicit trade in the region





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