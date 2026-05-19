Nigerian Navy Transfers Five Suspected IPOB, ESN Members to DSS for Further Investigation

The Nigerian Navy has handed over five individuals suspected of involvement with the banned Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and related criminal groups to the Department of State Services, DSS, Anambra State Command, for further investigation.

The Nigerian Navy transferred five suspects from the banned Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and related criminal groups to the Department of State Services, DSS, Anambra State Command , for further investigation.

The suspects were detained by personnel from the Naval Outpost, Onitsha, following intelligence reports linking them to criminal activities in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects was the coordinator of the group’s operations, while the others were associated with the network. Preliminary findings also indicated locations utilized for meetings and recruitment activities





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Law And Order Nigerian Navy Indigenous People Of Biafra Department Of State Services Anambra State Command Forward Operating Base Ogbaru Preliminary Investigations Location Utilization Internal Security Operations Criminality Violent Extremism Relevant Agencies

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