Nigerian Navy Seizes 135,000 Litres of Illegally Refined Fuel in Rivers State

The Nigerian Navy intercepted over 135,000 litres of suspected stolen Automotive Gas Oil during two separate anti-crude oil theft operations in Rivers State, disrupting illicit fuel transportation networks along creek waterways.

The Nigerian Navy has successfully intercepted a massive quantity of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and disrupted illicit fuel transportation networks operating along the waterways of Rivers State .

This significant operation was carried out by personnel from the Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER as part of the ongoing anti-crude oil theft initiative, Operation DELTA SENTINEL. According to Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information, the recoveries were made during separate operations around the Onne and Abonema areas. The total amount of intercepted fuel exceeds 135,000 litres, representing a major blow to criminal syndicates exploiting the region's intricate creek systems for their illegal activities.

In the first incident, a naval patrol team on routine surveillance intercepted a fibre boat at the entrance of Owogono Creek, located in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area. The vessel was carrying drums and jerrycans loaded with suspected stolen AGO. The operators abandoned the boat and its cargo, estimated at approximately 63,000 litres, and fled into the adjoining creeks.

In a separate but related operation near Abonema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, another patrol team intercepted a wooden boat attempting to transport about 72,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO. This cargo was cleverly concealed within sacks, highlighting the lengths to which these criminals go to avoid detection. The combined total of 135,000 litres underscores the scale of the illegal refining and distribution network still active in the Niger Delta.

These recoveries emphasize the persistent exploitation of the Niger Delta's labyrinthine creek channels by criminal elements engaged in illegal petroleum activities. The Nigerian Navy noted that such networks rely on these waterways to transport and distribute stolen and illegally refined products, bypassing legitimate supply chains and causing substantial economic losses. All seized products and associated conveyances have been processed in accordance with established anti-crude oil theft protocols.

The Navy has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling these networks, disrupting illicit fuel supply chains, and safeguarding Nigeria's critical maritime economic assets. Operation DELTA SENTINEL continues to adapt and intensify efforts to curb the menace of oil theft and illegal bunkering in the region





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Nigerian Navy Oil Theft Illegally Refined Fuel Automotive Gas Oil Rivers State Operation DELTA SENTINEL Creek Networks Maritime Security

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