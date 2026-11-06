Nigerian Navy Rescues Bayelsa Trade Commissioner After Boat Mishap

The Nigerian Navy rescued Bayelsa Commissioner Ebiere Jones and six others following a boat accident in Abedigbene waters. One police officer remains missing as search operations continue in the Brass Local Government Area.

The Nigerian Navy successfully rescued Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Mrs Ebiere Jones, and six other passengers following a boat mishap in Abedigbene waters. The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Brass Local Government Area in Bayelsa State. This rescue operation was carried out by personnel from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) FORMOSO, which is deployed at the Labrador Lagosgbene Houseboat. The operation involved coordination with local divers and members of the Abedigbene fishing community to ensure a swift response to the emergency.

Rescue Operations and Survivor Details

The rescue mission was triggered by a distress report received from a local fisherman regarding a passenger boat traveling from Yenagoa to Akassa on Thursday. Upon receiving this critical information, personnel of FOB FORMOSO swiftly mobilized to the incident location and immediately commenced search and rescue operations. The base information officer, SLT Joshua Dauda, confirmed the details of the operation in a statement released to newsmen on Friday in Yenagoa. He noted that the operation resulted in the rescue of seven of the eight persons reportedly on board the vessel.

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The survivors extracted from the water included Mrs Ebiere Jones, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and five other passengers. All rescued individuals were provided with immediate first aid upon their arrival at the houseboat. Preliminary medical assessments conducted at the scene showed no visible injuries among the rescued passengers. The commissioner and the six other survivors were subsequently conveyed to Yenagoa on Friday to reunite with their families and continue their recovery process under standard post-incident protocols.

Missing Passenger and Ongoing Search

Despite the successful rescue of the majority of those on board, the operation did not conclude with the retrieval of all passengers. SLT Joshua Dauda explicitly noted that one passenger, identified as a police officer, remained missing at the time of the report. Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing efforts to locate the missing officer. The Nigerian Navy has not yet confirmed the final status of the individual or the cause of the vessel's distress beyond the initial distress call from the local fisherman.

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Command Praise and Community Collaboration

Captain Sunday Haruna, the Commanding Officer of FOB FORMOSO, commended his personnel for their prompt response, dedication, and professionalism during the high-pressure rescue operation. He also acknowledged the crucial support provided by local divers and members of the Abedigbene Fishing Community. Haruna stated that the successful outcome of the mission demonstrated the importance of collaboration between security agencies and host communities in emergency response scenarios. This partnership highlighted the effectiveness of local knowledge in facilitating rapid navigation and access in the complex waterways of the Niger Delta region.

Operational Readiness and Safety Commitment

The successful rescue of Bayelsa State officials underscored the Nigerian Navy's operational readiness and commitment to protecting lives within its maritime area of responsibility. The incident serves as a case study for the rapid deployment capabilities of the FOB FORMOSO unit. The Navy's ability to mobilize resources and coordinate with community stakeholders ensured the survival of the seven passengers. This event reaffirms the agency's mandate to ensure safety and security for maritime transit in the region.