Nigerian Navy Recovered 1,600 Litres of Suspected Illegally Refined AGO in Rivers State

The Nigerian Navy has announced that under the framework of Operation Delta Sentinel, it has maintained its offensive against crude oil theft and illegal refining activities. Proclaiming this in a statement, Captain A. Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information, indicated that personnel from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh carried out an intelligence-led operation, where they recovered approximately 1,600 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) within the Okolomade Community in Rivers State. The recovered products were evacuated and managed accordingly, highlighting the Nigerian Navy's ongoing commitment to dismantling illegal refining networks and preventing economic saboteurs.

The Nigerian Navy has announced that, under the framework of Operation Delta Sentinel , it has maintained its offensive against crude oil theft and illegal refining activities.

This was evidenced by the recovery of approximately 1,600 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) during an intelligence-led operation in Rivers State. A statement issued by Captain A. Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information, indicated that the operation was carried out by personnel from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh, following credible intelligence regarding the movement and concealment of illegally refined petroleum products within the Okolomade Community in the Abua-Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, which borders the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The recovery highlights the Nigerian Navy's ongoing commitment to dismantling illegal refining networks and preventing economic saboteurs from operating freely within the maritime and coastal environment. The statement noted that, acting promptly on the intelligence received, the Anti-Crude Oil Theft (Anti-COT) team was deployed to the Orashi Forest area, where aerial surveillance conducted using an unmanned system led to the discovery of several sacks believed to contain illegally refined AGO.

Subsequent exploration of the area resulted in the recovery of 16 sacks, each containing approximately 100 litres, culminating in an estimated total of 1,600 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO. The suspects fled the scene upon noticing naval personnel, and no arrests were made. The recovered products were subsequently evacuated and managed in accordance with established operational procedures





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Nigerian Navy Operation Delta Sentinel Crude Oil Theft Illegal Refining Activities Automotive Gas Oil Operation Anti-COT Orashi Forest Unmanned System Sacks Estimated Total Recovery Operational Procedures Sabotage Economic Saboteurs Underwater Exploration Fleeing Arrest Evacuation Management

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