Nigerian Navy Lauded for Economic Role as Cholera, Kidnappings, and Administrative Shifts Dominate Headlines

President Tinubu commends the Navy's maritime security contributions while a cholera outbreak in Borno claims over 40 lives; bandits contact family of abducted retired general; DSS arrests suspects in Niger school kidnapping; parents in Borno accuse government of neglect over abducted pupils; CBN redeployes deputy governors; and a fatal torture incident by state security operatives in Ogun raises concerns.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emphasized the Nigerian Navy 's crucial role in protecting maritime assets and driving economic growth, praising the service for securing the nation's waters and boosting revenue.

Meanwhile, political tensions rose as former African Democratic Congress official Babachir David Lawal launched a bitter critique of presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of rigging the party's primary and deeming him unfit for office. Insecurity concerns persisted across multiple regions. In Katsina State, bandit leader Kachallah Muhammad initiated contact with relatives of abducted retired Major General Rabe Abubakar Batsari, signaling possible negotiations. Defence headquarters responded to the General's abduction by deploying intelligence assets and mobilizing troops for rescue operations.

In Niger State, security operatives arrested two Nigerien nationals and three Nigerian accomplices connected to a school kidnapping in Papiri, seizing 15 AK-47 rifles and over 1,400 rounds of ammunition. The crisis of abductions extended to Borno, where parents of 42 kidnapped schoolchildren from Askira Uba accused the federal government of neglect, claiming it prioritized a similar incident in Oyo State where President Tinubu's delegation had recently visited.

A devastating cholera outbreak in Borno State has killed over 40 people and infected more than 3,000 across 139 communities in seven local government areas between May 1 and 28, 2026. On the administrative front, the federal government banned the so-called mandatory three-month pre-retirement leave for civil servants, with the Head of the Civil Service declaring the practice absent from Public Service Rules.

The Central Bank of Nigeria also executed a major management reshuffle, redeploying its four Deputy Governors effective June 1, 2026, to strengthen leadership and efficiency. Tragically, a man identified as Success died from injuries after an alleged torture by operatives of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps, following a family altercation. These events underscore complex challenges spanning national security, public health, governance, and civil rights





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Nigerian Navy Cholera Outbreak Borno State Kidnapping Atiku Abubakar Central Bank Of Nigeria Tinubu Administration Banditry Security Civil Service Reforms

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