Nigerian Navy Intensifies Efforts to Curb Cross-Border Fuel Smuggling

The Nigerian Navy has recovered over 6,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) during a targeted operation along the Badagry-Ajara axis in Lagos State. The operation was conducted by personnel of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry following intelligence reports on the activities of smugglers operating within the area.

The Nigerian Navy intensified efforts to curb cross-border fuel smuggling by recovering over 6,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) during a targeted operation along the Badagry-Ajara axis in Lagos State .

The operation was conducted by personnel of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry following intelligence reports on the activities of smugglers operating within the area. The Navy aims to disrupt illegal fuel trafficking routes and restrict the movement of petroleum products through unauthorized border corridors. During the operation, naval personnel discovered about 240 jerrycans of 25 litres each of PMS concealed and prepared for illegal movement through the Badagry border waterways.

The products were subsequently recovered and evacuated to FOB Badagry for further necessary action in accordance with established procedures. The operation highlights the Nigerian Navy's sustained focus on dismantling the logistics chain supporting trans-border smuggling activities and maintaining operational pressure across strategic border corridors





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Nigerian Navy Cross-Border Fuel Smuggling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Badagry-Ajara Axis Lagos State Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry Intelligence Reports Smugglers Illegal Movement Strategic Border Corridors Operational Pressure Economic Sabotage

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