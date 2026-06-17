Nigerian Navy Foils Camouflaged Crude Oil Storage Site in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy has foiled a camouflaged crude oil storage site used to perpetrate crude oil theft activities in the creeks of the Niger Delta. The operation, code-named 'Delta Sentinel', was carried out by naval personnel following actionable intelligence on suspected crude oil theft activities around the Ugbokodo Creek axis of Delta State.

Personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Delta, have foiled a camouflaged crude oil storage site used to perpetrate crude oil theft activities in the creeks of the Niger Delta .

The feat was performed by the naval personnel during an operation code-named 'Delta Sentinel' following actionable intelligence on suspected crude oil theft activities around the Ugbokodo Creek axis of Delta State. This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, in Warri on Wednesday. According to the statement, the naval personnel, supported by aerial surveillance, initially carried out a meticulous search of the area.

Although the location initially appeared free of suspicious activity, further observation and analysis of drone imagery revealed a large freshly dug reservoir deliberately concealed beneath leaves, planks, wood, and thick vegetation to evade detection. Subsequent exploitation of the site uncovered approximately 17,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil stored within the camouflaged reservoir.

The site also showed clear indications of recent crude oil theft activity and was assessed to have served as a temporary storage point within an illicit supply network. The discovery highlights the increasingly sophisticated concealment methods being adopted by criminal elements to sustain crude oil theft operations.

However, the integration of intelligence-led operations and aerial surveillance capabilities continues to enhance the Nigerian Navy's ability to detect and disrupt such illegal activities. The reservoir, recovered products, and associated materials were handled in accordance with extant operational procedures, effectively denying economic saboteurs access to resources intended to support further criminal activities.

The Nigerian Navy remains committed to sustaining pressure on crude oil theft networks under operation Delta Sentinel through persistent surveillance,intelligence-driven operations, and coordinated actions aimed at protecting Nigeria's critical energy infrastructure and economic interests. Crude oil theft has remained a persistent challenge in the Niger Delta, contributing significantly to national revenue losses and environmental degradation. Criminal networks often use sophisticated concealment methods, including underground reservoirs and illegal pipeline connections, to siphon and store stolen crude





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Nigerian Navy Crude Oil Theft Niger Delta Operation Delta Sentinel Crude Oil Storage Site

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