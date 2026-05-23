The Nigerian Navy celebrated its platinum jubilee a week ago, and it marked the occasion by a humanitarian outreach to bring solace to hundreds of widows affected by the loss of their loved ones, drawn from military, paramilitary, and civilian communities across Delta State. Despite their losses, the widows were visited with utmost respect, thanks to the well-orchestrated event that penned down the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, and civil-military cooperation.

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta on Saturday organised an outreach for hundreds of widows drawn from military, paramilitary and civilian communities across Delta State, in a gesture that underscored sacrifice, compassion and civil-military cooperation .

At the event held at Naval Base, Warri, the Commander, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, said the Navy deliberately chose to honour widows as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s platinum jubilee, stressing that the burden of national service is often carried most heavily by families left behind. For seven decades, the Nigerian Navy has guarded our territorial waters, fought piracy and secured oil infrastructure, but this milestone is measured not in victories alone, but in sacrifice.

The event catered to widows of fallen military and paramilitary personnel, acknowledging their sacrifices and dignifying their loss. It also included widows of civilians, such as traders, farmers, teachers and fishermen, in a notable departure from strictly military-focused interventions. The naval commander explained that national security could not be separated from community wellbeing, and that supporting struggling families regardless of status or status helped build trust between communities and the military.

The event featured religious leaders who urged the widows to remain steadfast despite their losses and promote unity, peace and good neighbourliness. The Nigerian Navy also recognised the criminal importance of families in communities and the importance of their voices in driving development and national security. This successful outreach was commended by the Delta State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, who thanked the NNS Delta for its timely and strategic intervention.

The outreach featured dancing, raffle draws and the distribution of food items and palliatives to the widows. Dignitaries, including the Divisional Police Officer of Ugborikoko Police Station and the representative of the widows, also attended the event





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NNS Delta Federal Navy Platinum Jubilees Nigerian Navy Civilian Communities Military Personnel Civil-Military Cooperation Weapons Provided Women's Association Real Estate Business Asset Accumulation Civic Engagement Community Welfare Social Integration Resource Mobilization Funding Naval Commander Funeral Ceremony Economic Growth

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