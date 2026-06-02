Nigerian Navy Arrests Suspect Believed to be Providing Logistical Support to Terrorists

The Nigerian Navy has announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in providing logistical support to terrorist elements operating in the Lake Chad region.

The Nigerian Navy has announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in providing logistical support to terrorist elements operating in the Lake Chad region.

The arrest was made on June 1, 2026, during an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission conducted by Navy personnel using a tactical drone within the Lake Chad area of operations. According to a statement by Captain A.A. Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information, naval personnel observed a suspicious individual, later identified as Baba Saidu Abdullahi, moving from a location where terrorist elements had earlier been sighted.

Further monitoring revealed interactions between the suspect and armed terrorists before he departed the area. The suspect was tracked in real time from the Dumba axis to the vicinity of Charlie Company, 196 Amphibious Battalion, where he was subsequently apprehended. Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect frequently moved between Dumba and Baga Town and allegedly maintained contact with terrorist elements operating within the area.

Initial findings further suggested that he was involved in providing logistical support to the terrorists through the procurement and movement of essential supplies. A search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of personal effects and other items considered relevant to ongoing investigations. The suspect was handed over to the appropriate military authorities for further investigation and necessary action in accordance with established procedures.

The operation underscores the growing role of intelligence, surveillance and technology-driven operations in enhancing situational awareness and supporting ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the Lake Chad region. The Nigerian Navy remains committed to supporting joint operations under Operation HADIN KAI and will continue to deploy available assets and capabilities to deny terrorist elements freedom of action while contributing to the restoration of peace and security in the North-East





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Nigerian Navy Arrest Terrorists Lake Chad Counter-Terrorism

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