Nigerian Navy Apprehends Vessels with N4 Billion Crude Oil in Joint Operation

The Nigerian Navy arrests two vessels, MT Mkpodu and MT Westaf AF, with over 939 metric tons of suspected stolen crude oil worth over N4 billion in the Calabar/Akwa Ibom Joint Operation Area. This successful operation, supported by various agencies, highlights the Navy's commitment to combating crude oil theft and economic sabotage.

The Nigerian Navy has demonstrated its unwavering dedication to combating crude oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage with the recent arrest of two vessels, MT Mkpodu and MT Westaf AF. The seized vessels were found to be carrying over 939 metric tons of suspected stolen crude oil, estimated to be worth over N4 billion.

This significant operation, conducted within the Calabar/Akwa Ibom Joint Operation Area, highlights the Navy's proactive stance in safeguarding Nigeria's economic interests and resources. The commander of Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Olugbenga Oladipo, announced the successful operation during a briefing with journalists in Calabar on Sunday, emphasizing the Navy's persistent efforts in curbing illegal activities within Nigerian waters. The arrests underscore the collaborative spirit between various agencies and the unwavering commitment to uphold the law and protect national assets.\The operation's success was made possible through a coordinated effort, involving various branches and agencies of the Nigerian Armed Forces. The office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) provided crucial support and cooperation. In addition, the Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff contributed essential resources, including the provision of helicopters that offered real-time aerial imagery of the vessels. This allowed for precise tracking and monitoring of the vessels' activities, ensuring their effective apprehension. Furthermore, Nigerian Navy Ship SHERE was instrumental in taking custody of the two vessels at the offshore location, while Nigerian Navy Ship OSE and elements of Forward Operating Base IBAKA facilitated the transfer of the arrested vessels and crew members to the Navy jetty in Calabar. This collaborative approach underscores the importance of inter-service and inter-agency collaboration in addressing complex security challenges and preventing economic crimes within the nation.\The Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Chidozie Okehie, expressed his appreciation for the commander's support and assured the Chief of the Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, of the command's continued commitment to combating maritime crimes. This commitment extends to apprehending criminals and ensuring the safety and security of Nigerian waters. The recent arrests demonstrate the proactive nature of the Defence Headquarters and the Nigerian Navy in tackling crude oil theft. This success is a result of a combination of strategic planning, technological resources, and a strong partnership among various governmental bodies. It sends a clear message to those involved in illegal activities that the Nigerian Navy is determined to protect national assets and enforce the law within the country’s maritime domain. The Navy's actions demonstrate its dedication to ensuring the economic stability and security of Nigeria, and its determination to deter any activities that could undermine national interests. The ongoing investigation will likely provide further insights into the networks and individuals involved in the crude oil theft, assisting the Navy to identify and apprehend those involved, and thereby deter similar activities in the future





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Nigerian Navy Crude Oil Theft Maritime Security Economic Sabotage Operation Delta Safe

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