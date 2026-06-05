Nigerian Navy 70th Anniversary: Defence Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Security and Development

At the Nigerian Navy's 70th-anniversary dinner, Defence Minister General Christopher Musa (rtd.) stressed the need for national unity to overcome security challenges, praising the Navy's expanded role in internal security and the blue economy. Naval Chief Vice Admiral Idi Abbas highlighted fleet expansion, zero-piracy achievements, and revenue growth from N700 billion to N1.8 trillion, linking progress to enhanced maritime security and successful anti-oil-theft operations.

The Nigerian Navy commemorated its 70th anniversary with a traditional Ceremonial Sunset at the Naval Dockyard Limited, followed by a dinner at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

The event, attended by diplomats, foreign naval chiefs, senior military officers, and other dignitaries, blended solemn military tradition with cultural celebration. Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd. ), used the occasion to assure Nigerians that the country would overcome its security challenges, urging unity behind the Armed Forces and security agencies.

He emphasized that security is a shared responsibility and praised the Navy for expanding beyond maritime duties to support internal security operations, securing sea lanes, protecting offshore oil and gas infrastructure, combating piracy and illegal fishing, and contributing to the blue economy. He also highlighted the importance of international collaboration in strengthening security in the Gulf of Guinea and assured the Navy of continued federal support, envisioning a technologically advanced, intelligence-driven future for the service.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, detailed the Navy's growth from about 250 personnel and a few patrol boats to a fleet of over 152 vessels. He credited partnerships with allied navies and international bodies for helping maintain a zero-piracy status in the Gulf of Guinea since 2022, which has lowered vessel insurance premiums and boosted investor confidence.

Abbas shared that maritime revenue surged from N700 billion in 2023 to N1.8 trillion in 2025, linking this growth to improved security and protection of critical assets. He also lauded the success of Operations Tsare Teku and Delta Sanity in curbing crude oil theft, illegal refining, and attacks on oil infrastructure, which have enhanced oil production and economic stability.

The Ceremonial Sunset itself was a poignant display of naval heritage, with silhouetted ships, precise drill movements, and reflective silence underscoring values of duty, discipline, and vigilance. The subsequent dinner featured vibrant cultural performances by traditional dancers, drummers, and musicians, showcasing Nigeria's rich heritage. The gathering served not only as an anniversary milestone but also as a diplomatic and strategic forum, reinforcing the Navy's role in national development, regional security, and international cooperation.

Leaders called for sustained citizen cooperation and technological innovation to address emerging threats, positioning the Navy as a pivotal force in safeguarding Nigeria's maritime interests and economic future





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Nigerian Navy 70Th Anniversary Ceremonial Sunset General Christopher Musa Vice Admiral Idi Abbas Maritime Security Gulf Of Guinea Blue Economy Piracy Oil Theft Operations Tsare Teku Delta Sanity Revenue Growth International Collaboration

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