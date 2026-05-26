Nigerian National AI Hackathon Showcases Innovations in AI for Health Care, Language Inclusion and Assistive Tech

A nationwide innovation programme culminated in a 12-hour build challenge and pitch session at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, with the top prize awarded to Doctor Robot and awards for quality presentation and solution design also given out.

The Nigeria n National AI Hackathon, organised by DeepFunding and SingularityNET, recently held its grand finale in Lagos, bringing together twelve student teams to showcase innovative AI solutions for healthcare access, language inclusion, and assistive technology .

The competition aimed to promote locally driven AI products tailored to local realities, rather than relying on imported technologies. The top prize went to Doctor Robot, an AI-powered medical companion in multiple Nigerian languages, while Team Sophia took second place with an AI-driven community healthcare system and Team Eusate placed third with a multilingual customer support platform





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AI Nigeria Healthcare Language Inclusion Assistive Technology Student Teams Deepfunding Singularitynet

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