The Arewa Youth Assembly praised the Nigerian military's efforts under the minister of defense, Gen. Christopher Musa, rtd, and the service chiefs, stating that their efforts have started yielding results as terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements have been dismantled. The group also noted appreciable results in the country's fight against insecurity, with the systematic decapitation of the terror hierarchy and the neutralization of key ISWAP, Boko Haram, and bandit leaders.

The Arewa Youth Assembly said that efforts by the Nigerian military under the minister of defense, Gen. Christopher Musa , rtd, and the service chiefs have started yielding results as terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements have been dismantled.

According to the youth group, there are appreciable results in the country's fight against insecurity. The group urged Nigerians to stand up for the Nigerian military in the fight against insecurity. The Arewa Youth Assembly noted with grim satisfaction the systematic decapitation of the terror hierarchy across all operational theaters, a feat that has directly enabled the return of relative peace.

Among the high-value targets neutralized are key ISWAP commanders like Abubakar Sarki, Abu Umaymah, and Mallam Ali Kwaya in the Lake Chad Tumbuns, alongside notorious Boko Haram commander Tahir Baga in the Sambisa Forest. The kinetic pressure continued in the North Central theater with the neutralization of notorious bandit leaders Alhaji Auta and Kachalla Rugga, as operations in the South East took out key ESN commanders like Ikonso Commander and their logistics kingpin, "Pounds," who were responsible for attacks on state institutions.

In the South-South, the destruction of illegal refinery networks and militant camps that funded insurgency through economic sabotage has directly boosted global oil production. The Arewa Youth Assembly declares that while the war is not yet completely over, the trajectory is decidedly positive. We stand in total solidarity with the Armed Forces, call on the citizenry to provide actionable intelligence, and urge the political class not to politicize the blood and sweat of our gallant troops





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Nigerian Military Christopher Musa Terrorists Bandits Insecurity ISWAP Boko Haram Alhaji Auta Kachalla Rugga ESN Ikonso Commander Pounds

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