Nigerian Military Refutes High Casualty Claims in Borno Attack

The Nigerian military disputes reports of 17 soldiers killed in an ISWAP attack on a Borno military base, clarifying that 2 officers and 2 soldiers died. The army accuses misinformation and highlights the commander's actions during the assault. This is the latest in a series of attacks, and the military is urging the public to disregard inaccurate information. President Tinubu praises the soldiers for their gallantry.

The Nigeria n military has refuted claims of high casualties following an attack by Islamic State West Africa Province ( ISWAP ) fighters on a military base in Benisheikh , Borno State. The headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint military task force in the North-east, issued a statement via the army’s official X handle, denying reports that 17 soldiers, including a Brigade Commander, had been killed in the incident.

OPHK stated that the official report, as released through Defence Headquarters, confirmed that two officers and two soldiers lost their lives during the engagement. The military spokesperson, Sani Uba, accused those circulating the inflated casualty figures of attempting to distort facts and undermine ongoing counter-terrorism operations. He emphasized that the widely circulated figures were part of a deliberate attempt to misinform and create unnecessary panic. He stated that the brigade commander, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, was actively leading troops from a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, which was only temporarily immobilized during the intense exchange of fire. The spokesperson dismissed claims that the commander’s vehicle was unserviceable. The statement clarified that the incident reflected the severity of the battle and the commander's presence at the frontline, rather than any equipment failure. The spokesperson also addressed the circulation of inaccurate images and videos related to the attack, urging the public to disregard such content. He asserted that the troops successfully repelled the attack, maintained control of their position, and forced the attackers to retreat. The military has consistently urged the public to rely on verified information to avoid spreading misinformation. The Benisheikh attack, and the ongoing attacks by terrorist groups, highlight the challenges faced by the Nigerian military in the North-east. \Reports of the ISWAP attack on three military bases in Borno State, including the one in Benisheikh, have emerged. Various media outlets initially reported that 17 soldiers, including the Brigade Commander, were killed. This prompted the OPHK to issue a clarification and refute the initial reports. The spokesperson clarified the narrative and provided details about the commander's actions during the attack. The military’s response emphasizes the importance of accurate reporting and the impact of misinformation on morale. The statement also highlights the dangers of spreading unverified information, particularly in the context of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts. The attacks and reported casualties underscore the persistent threat posed by extremist groups and the ongoing efforts to maintain security in the region. The military’s proactive communication strategy, including the use of social media to correct misinformation, reflects a changing approach to managing information and combatting false narratives. The military also stated that many of the images and videos circulating about the attack were inaccurate, urging the public to disregard such content. In a statement released on Friday, President Bola Tinubu praised the gallantry of the soldiers who repelled the Benisheikh attack but also mourned the slain soldiers, saying the government will never forget their sacrifices. \The incident in Benisheikh represents the latest in a series of attacks by ISWAP and other extremist groups, raising concerns about the security situation in the North-east. These attacks highlight the need for continued vigilance and the importance of supporting the efforts of the military. The situation underscores the need for effective strategies to counter terrorism and protect civilians. The Nigerian government's efforts to combat terrorism continue to be challenged by the group's capacity to launch attacks. The military's response to the Benisheikh attack demonstrates its commitment to transparency and its efforts to combat misinformation. The public's access to accurate information is crucial to understand the complexities of the security situation in the region. It is critical to balance the need for open communication with the need to protect the operational security of the troops. The attack, alongside the challenges the military faces, reinforces the importance of collaboration between the military and local communities. It also highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of extremism and terrorism. The military has continued its operations to ensure the safety and security of the people of Nigeria, and the fight against terrorism continues to be a priority





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Nigeria Military Borno ISWAP Attack Terrorism Casualties Benisheikh Operation Hadin Kai

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