Nigerian Military Kills Several Terrorists in Air-Land Onslaught in Zamfara State

The Nigerian Military has successfully carried out an air-land operation in Tumfa Village, Shinkafi Local Government Area, Zamfara State, leading to the death of several terrorists. The operation was a direct response to credible intelligence indicating a high-level information gathering of notorious terrorist leaders and commanders.

Several terrorists have been killed in a recent air-land onslaught by the Nigerian Military in Tumfa Village , Shinkafi Local Government Area , Zamfara State . This was disclosed in a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, the Media Information Officer for Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

Danja said troops deployed under the Operation FANSAN YAMMA carried out the operation on May 10, 2026. According to him, the attack on the terrorists' enclave was a direct response to credible intelligence indicating a high-level information gathering of notorious terrorist leaders and commanders. The purpose of the terrorists' gathering was to coordinate attacks and criminal activities targeting innocent communities in the North West region.

The troops in collaboration with the Air Component struck the identified terrorist hideout, resulting in several terrorists being neutralised. Surviving elements fled the area in disarray





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Nigerian Military Operation FANSAN YAMMA Joint Task Force (North West) Terrorists Zamfara State Tumfa Village Shinkafi Local Government Area Air Component Air-Land Onslaught Credible Intelligence Notorious Terrorist Leaders And Commanders Coordinate Attacks Criminal Activities Innocent Communities Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) Surviving Elements Fled The Area In Disarray

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