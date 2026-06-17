Nigerian Military Continues Troop Welfare Programme, Reintegrates Ex-Boko Haram Fighters

The Nigerian military has continued its troop welfare programme, transporting 329 military personnel into and out of the North-East theatre of operations. The programme aims to enhance troop welfare by easing personnel movement in frontline operational areas. In a separate development, the Borno State government has announced the reintegration of 720 ex-Boko Haram fighters into society.

The Nigerian military has continued its troop welfare programme with the successful conduct of the Chief of Army Staff's second welfare flight for June. The initiative, which aims to enhance troop welfare by easing personnel movement in frontline operational areas, has seen 329 military personnel transported into and out of the North-East theatre of operations.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that 155 personnel were airlifted into the Operation Hadin Kai theatre, while 174 personnel were flown out. The military authorities stated that since the programme commenced, a total of 33,426 military personnel have been transported into and out of the theatre. In a separate development, the Borno State government has announced the reintegration of 720 ex-Boko Haram fighters into society.

According to the state government, nearly 10,000 ex-fighters have been rehabilitated under the programme. The military authorities also noted that the welfare flight programme remains one of the key welfare initiatives of the Chief of Army Staff aimed at boosting troop morale and operational effectiveness. The programme is seen as a crucial step in addressing the welfare needs of military personnel in the North-East theatre of operations.

The reintegration of ex-Boko Haram fighters into society is also a significant step in the rehabilitation and reintegration process. The programme has been ongoing for some time and has seen a significant number of ex-fighters reintegrated into society. The Borno State government has stated that the programme has been successful in rehabilitating and reintegrating ex-fighters, and has helped to reduce the threat posed by the insurgency.

The military authorities have also stated that the welfare flight programme has been successful in boosting troop morale and operational effectiveness. The programme has been ongoing for some time and has seen a significant number of military personnel transported into and out of the North-East theatre of operations. The programme is seen as a crucial step in addressing the welfare needs of military personnel in the North-East theatre of operations.

The reintegration of ex-Boko Haram fighters into society is also a significant step in the rehabilitation and reintegration process. The programme has been successful in rehabilitating and reintegrating ex-fighters, and has helped to reduce the threat posed by the insurgency





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Nigerian Military Troop Welfare Programme Ex-Boko Haram Fighters Reintegration North-East Theatre Of Operations

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