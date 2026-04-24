Nigerian Military Begins Court-Martial of 36 Over Alleged Coup Plot

The Nigerian military has commenced a court-martial for 36 personnel accused of plotting to overthrow President Tinubu's government, while parallel criminal charges are being pursued in civilian courts, sparking a legal debate over jurisdiction and due process.

The Nigeria n military has initiated a general court-martial to adjudicate the cases of 36 personnel implicated in a purported scheme to destabilize the government of President Bola Tinubu.

The proceedings, overseen by the Defence Headquarters, commenced on Friday at the Scorpion Mess in Asokoro, Abuja, amidst stringent security measures. The session was deliberately conducted in private, with access restricted even to accredited defence journalists who had received prior notification. A strict no-mobile-phone policy was enforced, preventing any documentation of the defendants arrival.

The 36 accused individuals were transported to the venue in an official Army Headquarters Garrison bus at approximately 8:53 a.m. This military action is occurring concurrently with separate criminal charges brought forth by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Abuja, creating a complex legal landscape. The Federal Government, through the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Lateef Fagbemi, has already begun prosecuting a different set of suspects linked to the same alleged coup plot.

On April 22nd, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik presided over the arraignment of these individuals – a diverse group including retired military officers, a police inspector, and civilian citizens. All defendants entered pleas of not guilty to a 13-count indictment encompassing charges of treason, terrorism, and money laundering. The prosecution’s case centers on the allegation that this group conspired in 2025 to unlawfully remove the government from power and, crucially, failed to report this alleged conspiracy to the appropriate authorities.

Following the arraignment, the court ordered the suspects to be held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), with a follow-up hearing swiftly scheduled for April 27th. The parallel prosecution strategies – a military court-martial and civilian court proceedings – have ignited a considerable debate within the legal community, raising questions about jurisdiction and due process. The dual-track legal approach has drawn criticism from prominent legal figures, notably human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN.

Falana has publicly urged the AGF to exercise the powers granted under Section 174 of the Constitution, which allows for the discontinuation of criminal proceedings. He advocates for consolidating all cases related to the alleged coup plot under the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court. Falana’s argument rests on the constitutional provision outlined in Section 251, which explicitly designates offences such as treason and terrorism as falling under the exclusive purview of the Federal High Court.

He contends that the simultaneous prosecution of some suspects in a civilian court while subjecting others to a military tribunal for the identical alleged offences creates a legal inconsistency. Falana firmly asserts that courts-martial are not equipped to handle offences of this constitutional magnitude, pointing out that even during previous periods of military rule in Nigeria, coup-related cases were typically addressed by specially constituted tribunals rather than standard courts-martial.

The initial uncovering of the alleged coup attempt was attributed to internal intelligence gathering within the military, leading to the subsequent arrests. Families of the accused, alongside political activists like Omoyele Sowore, have amplified calls for a transparent and civilian-led trial, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the fundamental rights of the defendants throughout the legal process. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing legal challenges and public scrutiny focused on ensuring a fair and just resolution





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Nigeria Coup Attempt Military Court-Martial Treason

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