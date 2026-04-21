Nigerian Military Apprehends Senior IPOB Commander and Associates in Ebonyi Raid

The Nigerian Army has successfully arrested a high-ranking IPOB commander known as Calamity following an intelligence-led raid in Ebonyi State, linking the group to past attacks in Delta State.

The Nigerian Army recently achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing security operations across the South-eastern region of the country. In a decisive early morning raid, military forces successfully apprehended a high-ranking commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra, commonly referred to as IPOB , along with four of his closest associates. This operation took place in a secluded hideout located in Nwofe, within the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State .

According to Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, the spokesperson for the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, the arrest represents a major blow to the Eastern Security Network, which serves as the militant wing of the separatist organization. The commander, who is widely known by the alias Calamity, was the primary target of the intelligence-led mission, which was carried out by the troops of Sector 2 under the operational banner of Operation Eastern Sanity. The strategic success of this operation was fueled by credible intelligence that tracked the suspects movements across regional borders. Military officials revealed that the commander and his cohorts were directly linked to a violent assault that occurred on February 26 in Okuku-Igbo, situated in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. During that attack, the militants engaged in a lethal confrontation with law enforcement officers, resulting in the tragic death of a police officer and the wounding of another. The attackers managed to seize two AK-47 rifles before fleeing the scene. Following intense pressure from security forces in the South-south region, the group attempted to disappear by establishing a clandestine camp in Ebonyi State, mistakenly believing they could evade the reach of the armed forces. However, the coordinated efforts of the military ensured that their new base of operations was compromised and neutralized. Upon storming the hideout, the troops managed to recover several items that are expected to assist in the broader investigation into the group criminal network. Among the confiscated items were five mobile phones, a collection of keys, and a black Kcsanya motorcycle, which the military has taken into custody as evidence. The suspects are currently undergoing rigorous interrogation to map out the extent of their operational reach and to track down missing weapons. Lieutenant Colonel Ayeni emphasized that the military remains steadfast in its mandate to restore order, protect the populace, and dismantle the infrastructure of violent extremist groups. The Nigerian Armed Forces have called upon citizens to maintain vigilance and continue providing timely information that serves as the backbone for these security successes. The operation serves as a clear signal that the government is committed to neutralizing threats posed by separatist elements and restoring lasting peace to the South-eastern states of Nigeria, where IPOB has been blamed for numerous destabilizing attacks over the past few years





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