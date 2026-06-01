Nigerian Military and US AFRICOM Neutralise 21 ISWAP Fighters in Borno State

A joint operation by the Nigerian Military and the United States Africa Command, AFRICOM, has resulted in the neutralisation of 21 suspected Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, fighters in Borno State. The operation targeted a terrorist enclave in Arege, Kukawa Local Government Area, and resulted in the killing of 21 insurgents.

A joint air operation by the Nigerian Military under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) and the United States Africa Command, AFRICOM, has reportedly neutralised 21 suspected Islamic State West Africa Province , ISWAP , fighters in Borno State .

The airstrike targeted a terrorist enclave in Arege, Kukawa Local Government Area, on May 30, following intelligence reports that insurgents were operating from the location. Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, citing military sources, said the operation was carried out after intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions confirmed the presence of ISWAP members in the area.

According to the sources, the strike was directed at a camp allegedly being used by the terrorists to plan and coordinate attacks across the Lake Chad region. The operation reportedly resulted in the killing of 21 insurgents and significantly disrupted the group's activities in the area. Military sources said the mission forms part of ongoing security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States aimed at dismantling terrorist networks, destroying insurgent hideouts and limiting their operational capacity in the North-East.

They described the operation as intelligence-driven and carefully executed to achieve maximum impact against the targeted terrorists. The sources further noted that the successful strike highlights the growing collaboration between Nigerian security forces and international partners in the fight against terrorism. They expressed optimism that the operation would further weaken insurgent activities around the Lake Chad Basin, where terrorist groups have continued efforts to regroup and launch attacks on vulnerable communities





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Nigerian Military US AFRICOM Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP Borno State

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