Nigerian Media Veterans Call for Revival of Human-Interest Journalism

A colloquium celebrating veteran journalist Shola Oshunkeye’s 70th birthday sparked a critical discussion on the decline of human-interest journalism in Nigeria, with industry leaders urging a return to depth, empathy, and people-centered reporting.

A colloquium celebrating the 70th birthday of veteran journalist Shola Oshunkeye , CEO of The Creat Online, took place in Lagos, sparking a crucial conversation about the state of journalism in Nigeria .

Prominent figures in the Nigerian media landscape voiced concerns over the decline of human-interest journalism, arguing that the profession is increasingly prioritizing speed and virality over depth, accuracy, and empathetic storytelling. The event coincided with the launch of Oshunkeye’s latest book, ‘Byline & Backbone: A Lifetime of Big and Impactful Stories,’ a collection of his impactful reports documenting Nigeria’s political and social evolution.

The anthology, foreworded by Nosa Igiebor, Mike Awoyinfa, and Dare Babarinsa, underscores the enduring importance of people-centered reporting and its role in shaping public understanding and national discourse. Speakers, including Dele Momodu, Olusegun Osoba, and Femi Adesina, highlighted how the fast-paced digital environment and the pressure to be first to report news have led to a shift in editorial priorities.

This shift, they contend, has eroded the human-centered approach that once defined journalism, resulting in stories that often lack context and emotional depth. Dele Momodu specifically warned that the pursuit of virality has overshadowed the responsibility of accuracy and empathy, pushing human intervention to the margins. He emphasized the need for a deliberate return to rigorous, in-depth reporting and investment in narrative quality, arguing that losing human-interest stories risks losing journalism’s moral anchor.

He stressed that such stories are vital for fostering empathy, understanding societal complexities, and preserving lived experiences. The panel discussion, moderated by Funke Egbemode, further explored the diminishing space for human-interest stories in a media landscape dominated by politics and hard news. Tony Onyima, former Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspaper, noted that over 70% of current news content focuses on politics, relegating human-interest stories to the background.

While Mayor Akinpelu suggested that these stories haven’t disappeared entirely but have migrated to new platforms, the overall consensus was that a conscious effort is needed to reclaim the human dimension of journalism. The colloquium served as a call to action for journalists and media organizations to prioritize depth, research, and narratives that resonate with the realities of the people, ultimately preserving the relevance and purpose of the profession.

The presence of dignitaries like Gani Adams, Oba Clement Haastrup, and Oba Adedokun Abolarin underscored the broad recognition of the importance of this issue





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