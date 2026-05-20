Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director Says Zero Piracy Attacks for Four Years, Highlighting Deep Blue Project

Dayo Mobereola, director-general of NIMASA, praises Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and commends graduands for completing specialized training in Lagos. Additionally, he emphasizes partners' contributions to the achievement, reiterating NIMASA's commitment to cooperation and economic growth in the maritime sector in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

Stay connected via Google NewsDayo Mobereola, director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency ( NIMASA ), says Nigeria has sustained zero piracy attacks for four years running.

He spoke at the C4i capability demonstration and graduation ceremony in Lagos, where 177 personnel completed specialized training to strengthen operational efficiency, intelligence coordination, and rapid response in Nigeria’s maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea. The graduands comprise 33 special mission vessel officers, 14 special mission vessel engineers, 107 fast intervention boat operators, technicians and boarding team members, and 23 helicopter team personnel.

Their training covered helicopter operations, medical evacuation, vessel landing and clearing, interceptor boat tactical operations and manoeuvres, communications, unmanned aerial systems, and first aid/combat medic skills. For four years now, Nigeria has maintained an impressive record of zero incidence of piracy attacks, leading to reduced war-risk insurance premiums and restoring Nigeria’s global maritime confidence, all through the instrumentality of the Deep Blue Project. Mobereola said.

He added that the successes contributed to Nigeria’s election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The NIMASA chief commended Gboyega Oyetola, the minister of marine and blue economy, for his support and dedication to the growth of the maritime sector and the blue economy agenda. He congratulated the graduands and charged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, patriotism, and integrity.

Mobereola also appreciated partners, including the Nigerian Armed Forces, Homeland Security International (HLSI), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian police force, and other security agencies for their contributions to the programme’s success. He reiterated NIMASA’s commitment to strengthening these partnerships to sustain the deep blue project and build a safe, secure, and resilient maritime sector capable of driving economic growth in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea





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NIMASA Deep Blue Project Gulf Of Guinea Maritime Administration And Safety Agency Maritime Sector Marina Oyetola Maritime Intelligence Marina Oyetola

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