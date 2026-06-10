Nigerian Man Sentenced in U.S. for Visa Fraud and Identity Theft

A Nigerian national received a sentence of time served and supervised release after pleading guilty to fraud involving visas, a fraudulent commercial driver's license, and false claims of U.S. citizenship. The case is linked to a broader DOJ operation targeting illegal immigration and criminal networks.

A Nigerian man, Atuchukwu Onyeanusi, has been sentenced in a United States federal court for fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other identification documents.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota announced that Onyeanusi, aged 32, received a sentence of time served-just under six months in custody-followed by one year of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

According to the statement, Onyeanusi had been indicted in December 2025 on charges including fraud and misuse of visas, false or fraudulent documents, and aggravated identity theft by a federal grand jury. The case details reveal that on November 10, 2025, law enforcement in Oklahoma conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Onyeanusi was driving for speeding. During the stop, it was discovered that Onyeanusi possessed a Texas commercial driving license bearing his image but another person's name.

He also had an employer's identification for the Great Plains Tribal Leaders' Health Board in Rapid City, South Dakota, under the same false identity. Prosecutors stated that Onyeanusi used the fraudulent Texas CDL and a false Social Security card to obtain employment with the organization and falsely claimed on an immigration employment form that he was a United States citizen.

The U.S. Attorney's Office emphasized that this case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative leveraging the full resources of the Department of Justice to combat illegal immigration, dismantle cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from violent crime. The investigation was carried out by Homeland Security Investigations and the Craig County Sheriff's Office in Vinita, Oklahoma, with prosecution led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Schroeder





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Nigerian U.S. Sentencing Visa Fraud Identity Theft Operation Take Back America

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