Nigerian Man Convicted of Attempted Rape in UK Faces Deportation

UK court orders deportation of Qudus Ajeyemi after sentencing for attempted rape and sexual assault in Hull.

A United Kingdom court has ordered the deportation of a Nigerian man, Qudus Ajeyemi, after he was convicted of attempted rape and sexual assault in Hull, England.

The 27-year-old, who resided on May Street in Hull, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison following a week-long trial at Hull Crown Court that concluded on May 26, 2026. His sentencing was delivered on June 15, during which the court also imposed a seven-year restraining order and mandated his placement on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The case has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities faced by women and the rigorous legal processes that follow such offenses. According to investigators, the victim had returned from a night out and was taken to a property on Tavistock Street. She reportedly knew Ajeyemi only by the nickname Spartan and believed he was simply helping her to a room so she could rest.

However, the situation escalated when Ajeyemi allegedly made unwanted sexual advances and attempted to rape her despite repeated rejections. The victim provided officers with a recorded telephone conversation in which Ajeyemi allegedly apologized for his actions. This recording became a key piece of evidence during the trial. Police stated, She disclosed how she thought he was just assisting her by taking her to a friends room to rest, thinking he would leave.

However, instead, he took advantage of her by touching her, and whilst his advances were rebuffed, he proceeded to force himself upon her and attempted to rape her. She reported that the following day he called the victim to apologize for what he had done, and the victim had recorded this conversation, which was key evidence at the trial. Detectives from the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit later identified Spartan as Ajeyemi and arrested him on suspicion of attempted rape.

After the conviction, Detective Sergeant Ethan Anderson commended the victim for her courage and determination throughout the legal process. He said, I want to start by commending the woman who came forward and reported what had happened to her; reporting this type of crime is never easy, and she has displayed nothing but immense bravery and strength throughout the complex and lengthy process, from reporting the incident through to his sentencing.

Ajeyemi preyed on the woman, taking advantage of her and attempting to rape her in a space she ought to have been safe in, around friends. Anderson also highlighted the emotional toll on the victim, noting that Ajeyemis refusal to accept responsibility forced her to endure a grueling six-day trial. The trauma and emotional damage he caused will undoubtedly stay with her for the rest of her life.

The impact of this ordeal was only magnified by Ajeyemis refusal to admit what he had done, delaying the outcome for the victim and forcing her to endure a gruelling six-day trial. We take all reports of rape and sexual offences extremely seriously and continue to work relentlessly to take offenders like Ajeyemi off our streets, he added.

The deportation order ensures that upon completion of his sentence, Ajeyemi will be returned to Nigeria, reflecting the UKs stance on serious sexual crimes committed by foreign nationals





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