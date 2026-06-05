Nigerian Local Government Vice Chairman Charged After Alleged Staged Abduction

A Nigerian vice chairman faces charges after police investigations revealed her reported kidnapping may have been staged to raise money for financial and political obligations, prompting a reaffirmation of the rule of law by local leadership.

A magistrate court in Ado- Ekiti has remanded the Vice Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Grace Ogunleye , over allegations that she staged her own abduction, weeks after her reported kidnapping triggered concerns about insecurity in the area.

Mrs Ogunleye was arraigned on Wednesday alongside three others before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, according to the Ekiti State Police Command. The police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, said the suspects were charged following investigations into a reported abduction of the council vice chairman. During the proceedings, the prosecutor, Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the case file had been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice and requested that the defendants be remanded pending further action.

The development marks a dramatic twist in a case that initially sparked fears of worsening insecurity in Ilejemeje Local Government Area. Earlier reports indicated that Mrs Ogunleye was declared missing on 20 May after her vehicle was reportedly discovered abandoned along the Ipere-Iludun Ekiti Road. At the time, local government officials said she had been abducted by suspected gunmen while travelling to Ido-Ekiti after attending an official engagement in Ilejemeje.

The incident came barely three weeks after suspected gunmen reportedly kidnapped church worshippers in Eda Oniyo, also in Ilejemeje Local Government Area. Confirming the earlier report, the Director of Information and Civic Orientation in the council, Falade Sunday, said security agencies had launched efforts to locate and rescue the vice chairman.

"The Vice Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government, Mrs Grace Ogunleye, has reportedly been kidnapped along Ipere-Iludun Ekiti road," Mr Sunday said at the time. However, police investigations subsequently took a different direction after allegations emerged that the abduction might have been staged. Authorities later alleged that the incident was orchestrated to raise money to offset financial obligations and political commitments.

The allegations attracted public attention after a Facebook user, Festus Ojo, claimed that the vice chairman had allegedly arranged her own kidnapping because she was unable to fulfil commitments made to a politician after receiving funds. Police have not publicly linked their case to the specific social media allegations, but investigators proceeded with criminal charges following their inquiry.

Following the emergence of the allegations, the Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Pius Alaba Dada, condemned the alleged conduct and called for due process. In a statement previously reported, Mr Dada described the development as "shocking, disturbing, and entirely unacceptable.

" "The attention of the Executive Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government has been drawn to the unfortunate incident involving the Vice Chairman, who was reportedly involved in a self-kidnapping arrangement and subsequently apprehended by the relevant security authorities," he said. "We wish to assure the good people of Ilejemeje Local Government that no individual is above the law. The law must take its full course without interference, irrespective of status or political position," he said.

The chairman also commended security agencies for their investigation and urged residents to avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing tension within the local government area. This case underscores the complexities of security incidents and the importance of thorough investigations before drawing conclusions. It also highlights the challenges local governments face in maintaining public trust amid allegations of criminal conduct by elected officials.

The outcome of the legal proceedings will be closely watched by residents and observers alike, as it may set a precedent for accountability in the region. Additional context suggests that the initial report of the abduction contributed to a climate of anxiety regarding safety in Ekiti State, especially in the Ilejemeje area.

The quick shift from victim to suspect in this high-profile case has sparked debates about the motives behind such staged crimes and their impact on community relations with law enforcement. As the case moves forward, authorities emphasize that justice will be served impartially, reinforcing the message that no one is exempt from the law, regardless of political standing





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