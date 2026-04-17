Nigerian Leaders Under Fire: Religious and Traditional Figures Warned Over 2027 Election Stakes

Public affairs commentator Mahdi Shehu has issued a stark warning to religious and traditional leaders across Nigeria, holding them potentially accountable for any violence that erupts during the 2027 general elections. Shehu criticizes their increasing entanglement in partisan politics, suggesting it prioritizes personal gain over national peace and development, and could lead to dire consequences for their moral authority and influence.

A prominent public affairs commentator, Mahdi Shehu, has delivered a sobering assessment of the potential role of Nigeria 's religious and traditional leaders hip in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections, warning that they could bear significant responsibility if the electoral process devolves into violence.

Shehu articulated these grave concerns through a post shared on his official X platform, where he expressed profound disappointment regarding what he characterized as the escalating entanglement of clerics and esteemed royal fathers in the intricate web of partisan politics. He posited that a substantial number of these influential figures have seemingly abandoned their commitment to fostering peace and propelling national development, opting instead to pursue personal aggrandizement and self-preservation.

Shehu's critique was direct and unflinching, stating, 'Most royal fathers, men and women of God are openly or silently involved in politics not for God and country, but for personal survival, greed and cowardice.' He further accused certain segments of the religious and traditional elite of a profound hypocrisy, alleging that while they publicly espouse messages of peace and unity, their actions and pronouncements behind closed doors often serve to foment division and unrest. 'They preach peace in public while promoting division, violence and destruction in private,' he declared, painting a picture of a leadership disconnect between outward pronouncements and private conduct.

The commentator also highlighted a perceived shift in focus among these leaders, suggesting a move away from their core spiritual mandates towards an ardent pursuit of material wealth and worldly possessions. 'Like most politicians, they are competing in the acquisition of estates, mansions, exotic cars and even medical tourism abroad,' he observed, drawing a parallel between the conduct of some spiritual and traditional custodians and that of avaricious politicians.

Adding to his critique, Shehu asserted that this materialistic focus has led many influential figures to become increasingly detached from the very communities they are charged with guiding. He described them as becoming unapproachable and exhibiting an air of arrogance, traits that he believes significantly undermine their moral standing and dilute their capacity to foster national cohesion, particularly during the sensitive electioneering periods.

The potential ramifications of this perceived dereliction of duty are significant, as Shehu explicitly warned that should the 2027 elections be marred by violence, the onus of blame would be substantially shared by these religious and traditional leaders. 'If anything goes wrong with the quest for peaceful 2027 elections, most royal fathers and men and women of God will be substantially responsible and will not escape the consequences,' he stated unequivocally.

He concluded with an impassioned plea for introspection, urging these leaders to re-evaluate their priorities and to consciously choose integrity and service over personal enrichment, emphasizing that true leadership is inextricably linked to accountability and the well-being of the nation.





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria 2027 Elections Religious Leaders Traditional Leaders Political Involvement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jandor intensifies talks with APC leaders ahead of 2027 Lagos governorship primariesAbdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, an aspirant for the 2027 Lagos governorship election on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, has intensified consultations with leaders of the party ahead of the forthcoming primaries.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Signals 2027 May Be His Final Presidential BidFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar has indicated that the 2027 presidential election could be his last attempt at the presidency, citing his age and the heightened stakes of the contest. He also expressed willingness to step aside for a credible winner in a potential opposition coalition and asserted his enduring political influence in Northern Nigeria.

Read more »

Nigerian Newspapers: Army Buries Fallen Heroes, Atiku Eyes 2027 Farewell Bid, Car Theft Syndicate BustedNigerian newspapers report on the burial of soldiers lost to insurgency, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's intentions for the 2027 election, the arrest of a car theft syndicate in Abuja, the ruling APC's stance on opposition party crises, and the apprehension of a driver carrying explosives for bandits in Zamfara.

Read more »

APC Denies Automatic Tickets for 2027 Elections, Emphasizes Internal DemocracyThe All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially refuted claims of granting automatic tickets to its National Assembly members for the 2027 general elections. National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda clarified that the party's constitution and Nigeria's electoral laws do not permit such arrangements, stating that all aspirants, including incumbents, must participate in primaries determined by consensus or direct voting. Performance will also be a factor in candidate selection.

Read more »

Tinubu Aide Predicts Another Defeat for Atiku Abubakar in 2027 ElectionA special adviser to President Bola Tinubu has asserted that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar will again lose to the ruling party in the upcoming 2027 presidential elections, dismissing the opposition's coalition plans.

Read more »

Presidential Aide Dismisses Atiku's Coalition Claims for 2027 ElectionSpecial Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has refuted claims by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar that a coalition-backed candidate can defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Bwala argued that Atiku lacks the political strength to challenge Tinubu, citing his 2023 election defeat despite having significant support.

Read more »