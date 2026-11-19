Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and ex-Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou honored the late President Muhammadu Buhari during the Abuja launch of his authorised biography.

Senior political figures gathered in Abuja to celebrate the life and legacy of the late President Muhammadu Buhari during the public presentation of his authorised biography. Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and ex-Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou were among the dignitaries who paid glowing tributes to the former head of state. The event highlighted Buhari's patriotism and his significant contributions to both Nigeria and regional development. The ceremony served as a formal acknowledgment of a political journey that spanned military leadership and democratic rule.

Shettima Highlights Buhari's Character and Legacy

Vice-President Kashim Shettima spoke through his Special Adviser on General Duties, Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar, on Thursday regarding the three-volume work authored by Dr Udu Yakubu. Shettima emphasized that Buhari's record of public service would continue to inspire future generations. He stressed the critical importance of leaders leaving lasting legacies that transcend their time in office. The Vice-President noted that Buhari taught him that a leader's character determines the dignity and integrity of the office he occupies.

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Shettima recalled Buhari's Spartan lifestyle as a defining feature of his presidency. He stated that Buhari distinguished himself in a world where too many seek public office to satisfy private appetites. The Vice-President described it as arresting that a man could command so much authority yet desire so little worldly possession. He emphasized that Buhari's devotion to Nigeria endured beyond the specific offices he held. Shettima noted that a leader's example continues to speak long after they have left service.

Jonathan's 2015 Concession Praised as Statesmanship

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, represented by former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, explained that he conceded defeat to Buhari in the 2015 presidential election without resistance. Jonathan regarded Buhari as a statesman who loved God and Nigeria. He had contacted Buhari about two hours before the event to inform him of his inability to attend due to a prior engagement. Jonathan cancelled other commitments to ensure he was properly represented by Anyim at the ceremony.

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Anyim noted that many Nigerians continue to question why Jonathan conceded defeat in 2015. He recalled that Buhari was widely recognized as the politician who defeated an incumbent president. In contrast, Jonathan earned a reputation as the African leader who peacefully relinquished power without controversy. Anyim explained that Jonathan viewed Buhari as a statesman he knew would love Nigeria, making contention unnecessary. He stated that Jonathan's acceptance of the results underscored the need to place national interest above party politics.

Anyim described his personal relationship with Buhari as a father-and-son bond. He said their friendship endured despite belonging to different political parties. Their closeness remained intact even when Anyim joined the government while Buhari was in the opposition. Anyim highlighted that Jonathan conceded defeat before the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the final results. This act solidified Jonathan's reputation as a leader who prioritized democratic stability over personal political gain.

Issoufou on Regional Ties and Constitutional Respect

Ex-Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou, who chaired the occasion, described Buhari as a visionary leader and a close friend of Niger. He recalled their collaboration on regional security, economic integration, and efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries. Issoufou stated that the three-volume biography would provide future generations with documented accounts of Buhari's life. These documents cover his decisions and contributions to national and continental development.

Issoufou emphasized that Buhari's commitment to constitutional order was evident throughout his presidency. He said Buhari respected the constitutional principle of term limits and facilitated the alternation of power. Issoufou recalled that Buhari made Niger his first foreign destination after assuming office on June 3, 2015. He honored the late Nigerian leader with the Grand Cross of the National Order of Niger in March 2021. This gesture underscored the deep diplomatic ties between the two nations.

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Biography Context and Final Tributes

Issoufou stressed that the biography should not be considered the definitive account of Buhari's life and legacy. He added that none of them could claim to have the final word on Muhammadu Buhari. He cautioned against any biography pretending to provide a complete narrative of such a complex figure. This perspective aligns with Shettima's note that Buhari's political journey attracted both significant public admiration and criticism.

Former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, also paid tribute through former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed D. Abubakar. Abubakar described Buhari as a comrade-in-arms, highlighting their shared military background. The collective tributes from these prominent leaders illustrate the widespread respect for Buhari's integrity and service. The event in Abuja served as a comprehensive review of a presidency marked by austerity and constitutional adherence.