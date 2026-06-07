Nigerian Leaders Call for Selflessness at Empowerment Programme

Chief Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo and Ibrahim Quadri urge Nigerians to embrace selflessness during an Eniobanke Foundation empowerment programme that grants N100,000 to over 150 traders and artisans, and bursaries to 50 students.

The chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government, Chief Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, and the founder of Eniobanke Foundation , Ibrahim Quadri, have called on Nigeria ns to embrace selflessness and mutual support to reduce poverty at the grassroots.

They made this appeal during an empowerment programme organized by the Eniobanke Foundation on Saturday, where over 150 traders and artisans received cash grants of N100,000 each. Additionally, 50 tertiary institution students who are indigenes of Ogun State were given N50,000 bursaries, and ten students with the highest CGPA received laptops. Oyegbola-Sodipo lamented that many Nigerians, when given opportunities, tend to hoard them for personal gain, preventing the dividends of democracy from reaching the grassroots.

He stated, One of our major problems is that many Nigerians are not always ready to allow the opportunity that they have to flow back to the people at the grassroots. They have forgotten that those opportunities were given to them so that others can also benefit from them; that is how we can make the country better. That is exactly the lesson we should all take away from this empowerment programme.

The initiator of this selfless act believes that he has been given the opportunity, and he is reaching out to the women, the artisans and the students in the state. He is very young and should have been busy with a grabbing mentality, but here he is impacting humanity. We all must imbibe this selfless culture of providing a support system for one another to complement whatever the government is doing to also make the society better.

Over 200 people, including the students, are being empowered here. We also at the local government just empowered over 200 women, so if the chain continues, I am sure the country will be a lot better. Quadri, an Abuja-based businessman, said the intervention stemmed from his conviction to give back to society and uplift humanity. He explained, It is my strong belief that we should learn to support one another; it is what we have always done.

So this time around we said that we should reach out to our market women and artisans, we should train them on money management and give them cash grants to boost their trade. We are equally supporting 50 students with N50,000 each as bursaries, and we hope to be giving them every session. It is all about complementing what the government is doing at both the state and federal levels to make life more rewarding for all.

Quadri praised President Bola Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for business to thrive, urging people to intensify their support and cooperation for the president in his determined bid to take the country to a higher height. Babatunde Tella, representing Abeokuta North at the State House of Assembly, lauded the foundation for investing in women and supporting students to ease the financial burden of education.

He noted that personal interventions like the one by Eniobanke Foundation go a long way in making life more comfortable for people at the grassroots. The chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the local government, Alhaja Faidat Sarumi, commended Quadri for sparing a thought for the grassroots, adding that the cash grant would help boost the beneficiaries trades.

She urged the beneficiaries to strictly use the money to grow their businesses, warning them not to divert it to unproductive ventures. The event highlighted the importance of community support and selfless leadership, with speakers emphasizing that collective efforts can significantly reduce poverty and improve living standards across Nigeria





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Empowerment Selflessness Grassroots Nigeria Foundation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Senate vows to fast‑track constitutional amendment for state policeThe Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs chair pledged that the upper house will accelerate constitutional changes to create state police, aiming to decentralise policing after a mass school kidnapping in Oyo State and curb banditry.

Read more »

First Lady of Nigeria Challenges Nigerian Girls to Lead Digital FutureFirst Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has challenged Nigerian girls to lead the country's digital future in celebration of 2026 World Environment Day.

Read more »

Nigerian Governors Call for National Unity Against InsecurityGovernors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abdulaziz Yari urge Nigerians to unite against terrorism and banditry, emphasizing collective action and support for security forces.

Read more »

CAC President Criticizes Nigerian Leaders for Breaking Electoral PromisesPastor Samuel Oladele, President of Christ Apostolic Church, Nigeria and Overseas, accused national leaders of reneging on campaign promises that secured their votes. Speaking at a retirement ceremony for the church's former finance director, Oladele lamented that political office-holders have failed to deliver improved security, power supply, healthcare, and quality of life as pledged. He highlighted the current fuel price of nearly N1,300 per liter as an example of the harsh economic reality. Oladele, represented by the church's Secretary General Pastor Emmanuel Mapur, urged the president to declare a state of emergency on security and other crises, and called on leaders to revisit their manifestos, noting that no one, including the church, is happy with the nation's condition.

Read more »