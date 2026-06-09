Nigerian Lawmakers Summon Security Chiefs Over North-West Insecurity Crisis

The House of Representatives has called for an emergency meeting with the National Security Adviser and service chiefs to address the surge in banditry and mass abductions across North-West Nigeria.

The Nigeria n House of Representatives has taken a decisive stand against the deteriorating security landscape in the North-West region by summoning the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, along with the nation's service chiefs.

This summons comes as a response to a motion of urgent public importance introduced by Sulaiman Gumi, the representative for the Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State. Lawmakers expressed deep concern over the escalating wave of violence, which they believe has evolved from mere criminal activity into a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe.

The region, encompassing states such as Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, and Jigawa, has become a flashpoint for coordinated attacks, mass abductions, and the infiltration of transnational terrorist organizations, leaving millions of citizens in a state of constant fear. The urgency of the summons reflects the legislature's desire to hold the executive branch and security agencies accountable for the apparent failure of ongoing military operations to curb the violence.

Detailing the brutality of the situation, Representative Gumi highlighted a series of coordinated raids that occurred between the first and sixth of June. During this period, armed bandits on motorcycles launched aggressive assaults on various communities across Zamfara and surrounding areas. These raids resulted in the deaths of numerous residents and the kidnapping of countless travelers.

One of the most poignant examples cited was the abduction of seven students from the Federal Polytechnic in Kaura Namoda, who were taken from an off-campus hostel during a night raid. Even more distressing is the plight of two senior lecturers from the same institution who have remained in captivity for over two months, despite their families and associates having paid the demanded ransoms.

Furthermore, the attack on Zurmi Local Government Area claimed four lives and led to several kidnappings, while in Talata Mafara, a local government director and a councillor were abducted while facilitating arrangements for intending pilgrims, showing that even officials are not safe. The insecurity has not remained confined to Zamfara but has metastasized across the entire North-West corridor.

In Sokoto State, the Dangulbi community in Tureta Local Government Area suffered a horrific massacre on May 31, where at least 17 villagers were killed by hundreds of bandits. The persistent nature of these attacks has forced residents to abandon more than 15 communities in Tureta and Sabon Birni, leading to internal displacement and economic collapse in those rural sectors.

In Katsina State, the boldness of the criminals was evident on May 30, when retired Major General Rabe Batsari, a former Director of Defence Information, and his wife were abducted along the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli road. Similar patterns of violence are recurring in the Kachia, Sanga, and Birnin Gwari areas of Kaduna State, while border towns in Kano continue to report killings and cattle rustling.

The ease with which bandits move between states and hideouts suggests a systemic failure in the national security architecture, rendering current military operations largely ineffective. The legislative debate revealed a profound sense of frustration among lawmakers who believe that previous resolutions have lacked teeth and measurable outcomes. Abdussamad Dasuki, representing the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, criticized the tendency of the house to mandate committees without seeing real-world changes.

He argued that a closed-door session involving the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Finance, the National Security Adviser, and the Inspector-General of Police is the only way to obtain honest answers and develop a viable strategy. Lawmakers are now demanding a multifaceted approach to security, calling for increased investments in surveillance technology, the recruitment of dedicated forest guards to monitor bandit hideouts, and a renewed push toward the establishment of state policing.

They warned that if these measures are not implemented immediately, the economic and social foundations of Northern Nigeria could be permanently devastated, leading to a total collapse of law and order in the region





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Nigeria North-West Insecurity Banditry National Security Adviser Legislative Action

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